Team USA will try to win the Presidents Cup for a ninth consecutive time when they host the International Team. Here you can find the full schedule, dates, tee times, teams and TV Channel to enjoy the event.

The 2022 Presidents Cup is finally here after a long wait due to the covid-19 pandemic. The 14th edition of the team tournament will be held for the first time ever at famous Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina. Here you will find all the details about the schedule, dates, tee times, teams and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy the Presidents Cup in fuboTV (Free Trial).

The Presidents Cup is a magnificent tournament which presents golf matches between Team USA and the International Team (Rest of the World players without Europe). After 13 editions, the United States' supremacy is clear with an impressive 11-1-1 record. The only victory for the International Team came in 1998 at Royal Melbourne in Australia.

During the four days of the tournament, there will be 30 matches between both teams (each integrated by 12 players). Davis Love III is the captain of Team USA and Trevor Immelman is the captain for the International Team. The United States have won the last eight editions of the tournament.

Presidents Cup 2022: Schedule and Key Dates

The 2022 Presidents Cup will be played from September 22-25 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. These are the key dates and the schedule if you want to follow the clash between Team USA and the International Team. All the action will be available on fuboTV (Free Trial).

Thursday's program consists of five four-ball matches and five foursome matches will be played on Friday. Saturday has four morning fourball matches and four foursome matches in the afternoon. On Sunday, the final session consists of 12 singles matches where every player must participate. Each win at the matches worths one point and ties give half a point. An important detail: if the event ends in a tie, the teams will share the Presidents Cup (different than the Ryder Cup in which the tie favors the defending champion).

Thursday, September 22: 1 to 6 p.m (ET). Golf Channel, Peacock

Friday, September 23: 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m (ET), Golf Channel/Peacock

Saturday, September 24: 7 to 8 a.m (ET), Golf Channel/Peacock; 8 a.m.-6 p.m., NBC/Peacock

Sunday, September 25: 12-6 p.m (ET), NBC/Peacock

Presidents Cup 2022: Teams

Team USA: Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa, Kevin Kisner, Jordan Spieth and Max Homa.

International Team: Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im, Tom Kim, Corey Conners, Mito Pereira, Adam Scott, Taylor Pendrith, Sebastián Muñoz, Si Woo Kim, Cam Davis, Christian Bezuidenhout and K.H. Lee.

How to watch or live stream free online the 2022 Presidents Cup

The 2022 Presidents Cup, which represents the 14th edition of the tournament, will be available in fuboTV (Free Trial) and PeacockTV in the US. Other options if you want to follow the event in the United States are NBC and the Golf Channel.