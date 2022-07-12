Max Verstappen and Checo Perez, from Red Bull Racing-Honda in Formula One, have spoken about the next FIFA World Cup. Both drivers are thrilled to know which national team will get the Jules Rimmet at Qatar 2022, revealing their favorites and also the ones that they would not like to win the tournament.

Everyone is excited for the next FIFA World Cup, including those that are not even related to soccer. Max Verstappen and Checo Perez, from Red Bull-Honda Racing in Formula One, are looking forward to know which national team will win at Qatar 2022, revealing their favorites for the tourney and the ones that they would like to see at the bottom of the competition.

It has been a great year for Red Bull-Honda Racing. In the 2021 season, Max Verstappen managed to win the championship with some spectacular races alongside Checo Perez, his teammate. They have demonstrated that a good relationship is vital to lead in every single track and now in 2022 they are both in the top 3 of the qualification.

Outside the sport, both drivers have created a solid friendship. Now, in an interview for LADbible TV, Verstappen and Checo sat in a table where they had to answer some questions. One of those was about Qatar 2022 to see which national teams are they favorites, each one recognizing that their squads (Netherlands and Mexico) will have some problems to get the Jules Rimmet back home.

Which teams are the favorites for Max Verstappen and Checo Perez to win Qatar 2022?

During an interview for LADbible TV, Max Verstappen and Checo Perez were asked if the Netherlands will win the FIFA World Cup. The first one defended his country and agreed with the question, while his teammate did not.

"I mean, you have to have a possitive attitude going into the tournament. You have to believe that you can win it, otherwise what's the point of even going?", said Verstappen. On the other hand, Perez established that the Netherlands do not have the best team in the competition to keep the title dream alive.

As for Checo, he was also asked if he sees Mexico as the next FIFA World Cup champion. "I'm also not to possitive on that one, to be honest. I hope I'm wrong and we go very far", said Perez.

Regarding their favorites, Verstappen reaffirmed that the Netherlands will win in Qatar 2022. On the other hand, the Mexican driver revealed that Brazil is, for him, the strongest team in the tournament and the Canarinha should lift the Jules Rimmet in December 18th.