The first time that a 24 Hours of Le Mans took place was in 1923, but the upcoming race in 2023 will not be the hundredth since unfortunately the event had to be canceled during some times in its history.

The defending champions are Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryō Hirakawa, they won for the Toyota Gazoo Racing team which has an incredible winning streak of 5 consecutive years winning.

The last time a United States racer won the 24 Hours of Le Mans race was in 1996, Davy Jones alongside his teammates Manuel Reuter and Alexander Wurz.

When is the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in 2023?

The race starts on June 10 at 10:00 AM (ET), but before the official race, the drivers and team will have the opportunity to test the track as a free practice round will take place on June 7. and qualifying practice.

Date Time (ET) Event Wednesday, 7 June 8:00 AM Free Practice 1 1:00 PM Qualifying Practice 4:00 PM Free Practice 2 Thursday, 8 June 9:00 AM Free Practice 3 2:00 PM Hyperpole 4:00 PM Free Practice 4 Saturday, 10 June 10:00 AM Race

On June 8, the free practices will continue, which include a Hyperpole. The favorites are the defending champions of the Toyota Gazoo Racing team.