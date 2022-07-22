Controversy has resurfaced in Formula 1 and Red Bull Racing's Mexican driver, Checo Perez, raised his voice to describe the type of fans he does not want to see at the races of the world's top motor racing circuit.

Formula 1 represents the biggest category in professional motorsport, where the world's elite drivers compete week after week for glory on the track. However, there are times when the fans who attend the races are not up to the level of the event, and this has been pointed out by Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Checo Perez.

The Mexican driver is currently in third place in the Formula 1 individual drivers' championship, a privileged position only behind his teammate Max Verstappen and one of Ferrari's representatives, Charles Leclerc.

Thus, today more than ever, the voice of Checo Perez is heard with attention around the world, so the comments he made regarding certain fans who attend the Grand Prix and that hurt more than they exalt Formula 1 and the sport in general are shocking.

Checo Perez's harsh request to the fans who violate the Formula 1 environment

During the Austrian Grand Prix, Formula 1 received complaints from fans who reported having suffered verbal violence and racism from other individuals attending the race. Likewise, a girl denounced that Dutch fans of driver Max Verstappen harassed her by lifting her dress. Faced with this, Checo Perez was one of the drivers who raised his voice to call for a harsh punishment to such ruffians.

"Those fans do not represent the sport, do not share the values and are not welcome. It's as simple as that. Hopefully they will be banned for life, never welcome them again. I don't think a few fans should be allowed to embarrass us like that," said the Mexican Red Bull Racing driver, according to the Associated Press.

Perez's other colleagues, such as four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, current Formula 1 king Max Verstappen and multiple category winner Lewis Hamilton also spoke out, calling for the individuals who engaged in such behavior to be banned for life from motorsport.