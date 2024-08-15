Many expected the Finalissima between Argentina and Spain to take place in South America, but it looks like this continent is not among the options the organizers are considering.

The return of the Finalissima between Copa America and UEFA Euro champions in 2022 was great news for soccer fans, who are now looking forward to seeing Argentina and Spain face each other.

The question everyone has been making since the continental competitions came to an end is when and where the Finalissima will be played. While both the date and venue have yet to be confirmed, it looks like we should already rule out the possibility of seeing Argentina and Spain face off in South America.

According to Argentine national team insider Gaston Edul of TyC Sports, the Finalissima will take place in the United States or Europe. This is obviously a huge blow for Argentina fans who expected the match to take place on home soil.

But it’s also quite a disappointment for the Argentine Football Association (AFA). According to journalist Hernan Castillo, the Argentine FA had proposed a venue for the Finalissima against Spain.

Angel Di Maria of Argentina bites on their winners medal as they walk to the podium after the final whistle of the 2022 Finalissima match between Italy and Argentina at Wembley Stadium on June 01, 2022 in London, England.

The stadium in question was none other than the Estadio Mas Monumental, home to local giants River Plate. It is the largest stadium in the country with a capacity of 84,567 spectators. However, it seems that it’s ultimately not in consideration for this Finalissima.

Date for Finalissima between Argentina and Spain still unclear

Since the last Finalissima took place in 2022, a year after Argentina and Italy were crowned in their respective continents, 2025 sounded like a logical date for the game between La Albiceleste and Spain.

But Gaston Edul reports the organizers are considering to postpone the match until 2026 since next year’s schedule is tight. This means the Finalissima could take place in a World Cup year, probably before the big tournament starts in June. The Argentine journalist also claims there will be a meeting next week—Thursday, August 22—to decide the date an venue for the match.

A highly anticipated Finalissima

Lionel Messi and company, who beat then European Championship winners Italy 3-0 at Wembley in 2022, will get the chance to defend their Finalissima crown after going back-to-back at the 2024 Copa America.

Spain, however, will try and claim revenge for Europe against the Conmebol champions after lifting the Euro 2024 title in Germany this summer. Therefore, the soccer community has reasons to be excited about this game.