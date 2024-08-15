Trending topics:
Soccer

Report: South America will not host Finalissima between Argentina and Spain

Many expected the Finalissima between Argentina and Spain to take place in South America, but it looks like this continent is not among the options the organizers are considering.

Lionel Messi of Argentina looks on during the 2022 Finalissima match between Italy and Argentina at Wembley Stadium on June 01, 2022 in London, England.
© Clive Rose/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina looks on during the 2022 Finalissima match between Italy and Argentina at Wembley Stadium on June 01, 2022 in London, England.

By Martín O’donnell

The return of the Finalissima between Copa America and UEFA Euro champions in 2022 was great news for soccer fans, who are now looking forward to seeing Argentina and Spain face each other.

The question everyone has been making since the continental competitions came to an end is when and where the Finalissima will be played. While both the date and venue have yet to be confirmed, it looks like we should already rule out the possibility of seeing Argentina and Spain face off in South America.

According to Argentine national team insider Gaston Edul of TyC Sports, the Finalissima will take place in the United States or Europe. This is obviously a huge blow for Argentina fans who expected the match to take place on home soil.

But it’s also quite a disappointment for the Argentine Football Association (AFA). According to journalist Hernan Castillo, the Argentine FA had proposed a venue for the Finalissima against Spain.

Angel Di Maria of Argentina bites on their winners medal as they walk to the podium after the final whistle of the 2022 Finalissima match between Italy and Argentina at Wembley Stadium on June 01, 2022 in London, England.

Angel Di Maria of Argentina bites on their winners medal as they walk to the podium after the final whistle of the 2022 Finalissima match between Italy and Argentina at Wembley Stadium on June 01, 2022 in London, England.

The stadium in question was none other than the Estadio Mas Monumental, home to local giants River Plate. It is the largest stadium in the country with a capacity of 84,567 spectators. However, it seems that it’s ultimately not in consideration for this Finalissima.

Advertisement
Report: Organizers considering new date for Finalissima between Argentina and Spain

see also

Report: Organizers considering new date for Finalissima between Argentina and Spain

Date for Finalissima between Argentina and Spain still unclear

Since the last Finalissima took place in 2022, a year after Argentina and Italy were crowned in their respective continents, 2025 sounded like a logical date for the game between La Albiceleste and Spain.

But Gaston Edul reports the organizers are considering to postpone the match until 2026 since next year’s schedule is tight. This means the Finalissima could take place in a World Cup year, probably before the big tournament starts in June. The Argentine journalist also claims there will be a meeting next week—Thursday, August 22—to decide the date an venue for the match.

Advertisement

A highly anticipated Finalissima

Lionel Messi and company, who beat then European Championship winners Italy 3-0 at Wembley in 2022, will get the chance to defend their Finalissima crown after going back-to-back at the 2024 Copa America.

Spain, however, will try and claim revenge for Europe against the Conmebol champions after lifting the Euro 2024 title in Germany this summer. Therefore, the soccer community has reasons to be excited about this game.

Advertisement
martín o’donnell
Martín O’donnell

Martin O'Donnell is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications. Since joining Bolavip in February 2021, he has extensively covered soccer, NFL, and NBA, specializing in real-time coverage of major events such as the World Cup, UEFA Champions League finals, and the Super Bowl. Martin’s prior experience includes managing social media for the CONMEBOL Libertadores and Sudamericana in English and reporting on Brazilian football for Sambafoot. At Bolavip, he is known for his meticulous coverage during critical sports seasons—covering trades, playoffs, and finals—and for keeping a close eye on soccer icons Lionel Messi at Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. His attention to detail and ability to capture breaking news have made him a valuable asset to the team.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Dallas Cowboys News: Deion Sanders takes a stance on Jerry Jones vs Dak Prescott controversy
NFL

Dallas Cowboys News: Deion Sanders takes a stance on Jerry Jones vs Dak Prescott controversy

New video emerges of Barcelona's Lamine Yamal's father stabbing
Soccer

New video emerges of Barcelona's Lamine Yamal's father stabbing

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Who has more goals in 2024?
Soccer

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Who has more goals in 2024?

NFL News: Jerry Jones and Dallas Cowboys finally make big trade before 2024 season
NFL

NFL News: Jerry Jones and Dallas Cowboys finally make big trade before 2024 season

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions