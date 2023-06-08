Carlos Alcaraz is only 20-years and currently holds the No.1 spot of the World Ranking in tennis. The Spanish sensation won his first Grand Slam in the 2022 US Open.

So far in his career, Alcaraz has conquered 10 ATP Tour titles including four Masters 1000. He is the youngest man to ever reach the top position in tennis at 19 years, 4 months and 6 days. That happened after his victory at Flushing Meadows.

Now, Carlos Alcaraz faces his biggest challenge against Novak Djokovic in Roland Garros. Read here to find out what happens if he loses in the semifinals of the tournament.

What happens if Carlos Alcaraz loses against Novak Djokovic today?

If Carlos Alcaraz loses today in the semifinals at Roland Garros, he will still be the No.1 player in the world, but, if Novak Djokovic wins the tournament, the Serbian star would claim that spot.

Furthermore, a victory by Djokovic gives him the chance at the greatest men’s singles record alone. Novak has won 22 Grand Slams during his career and currently shares it with Rafael Nadal. Roger Federer is third with 20 titles and Pete Sampras is fourth with 14.

Another milestone which Djokovic could tie hoisting the trophy is the overall record of Grand Slams. In the Open Era, Serena Williams leads with 23 followed by Djokovic (22), Steffi Graf (22), Rafael Nadal (22) and Roger Federer (20).

Margaret Court won 24 Grand Slams, but only 11 of them where conquered during the Open Era. If Djokovic wins the title in Paris, he ties Serena. A loss delays it with the next great chance being Wimbledon.

At the same time, a loss by Alcaraz menas Djokovic is alive for the calendar Grand Slam. In 2021, he was just one victory away of winning in the same year the Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open. He lost the final in New York with Daniil Medvedev.