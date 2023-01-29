Novak Djokovic is one of the greatest players in tennis history. Read here to check out if he has won all 4 Grand Slams in a year.

After his victory in the Australian Open 2023, Novak Djokovic has won 22 Grand Slams during his career. Now, he shares the men's singles record with Rafael Nadal. Roger Federer is third with 20 titles and Pete Sampras is fourth with 14. Just one of the best players in the history of the sport.

Novak Djokovic has won ten times the Australian Open, two times Roland Garros, seven times Wimbledon and three times the US Open. The Serbian is 35-years old and, as the new number one ranked player in the world, the chances are really high for him to break the record on 2023.

Overall, in the Open Era, Serena Williams leads with 23 Grand Slams won followed by Novak Djokovic (22), Steffi Graf (22), Rafael Nadal (22) and Roger Federer (20). It's important to remember that Margaret Court won 24 Grand Slams, but only 11 of them where conquered during the Open Era. Read here to find out if Novak Djokovic has won all 4 Grand Slams in a year.

Has Novak Djokovic won all four Grand Slams in a year?

The answer is no. That feat has only been achieved in men's singles by Rod Laver twice: 1962 and 1969. The second time he did it was the only one during the Open Era. However, that's a remarkable feat by the Australian legend. Now, Novak Djokovic gets another shot at the greatest challenge in tennis.

It's important to remember that Novak Djokovic came really close of winning all four Grand Slams in a year during 2021. Djokovic won the Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the only missing trophy was the US Open. He lost that tournament in New York against Daniil Medvedev in the final.

Overall, Steffi Graf won all four Grand Slams in 1988 and she is the only tennis player to conquer the famous Golden Slam during the same calendar year. The Golden Slam is to win the Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon, the US Open and the Olympic Gold Medal in singles. Graf did it with the medal coming at Seoul, South Korea.