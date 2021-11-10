Sebastian Korda and Lorenzo Musetti will meet at the final group stage match of the Next Gen ATP Finals 2021 looking to reach the semifinals. Here, find out the preview, head-to-head, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

American Sebastian Korda and Italian Lorenzo Musetti will face each other looking for a place in the semifinals of the Next Gen ATP Finals 2021. Here, find out everything you need to know about this match such as the preview, head-to-head, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Sebastian Korda got on Wednesday his second win in the tournament after he defeated Sebastian Baez 4-3(3), 4-2, 4-2 in 75 minutes to go ahead of Group B. The American has the chance to get into the semifinals, but he needs a win to seal the deal.

Meanwhile, Lorenzo Musetti will be trying to stop him and try to win the ticket himself. The Italian defeated Hugo Gaston 4-3(4), 4-3(6), 2-4, 3-4(7), 4-2 in the longest match in the history of the tournament. After losing to Baez in his first match, he must win to reach the next round.

Sebastian Korda vs Lorenzo Musetti: Match Information

Date: Thursday, November 11, 2021.

Time: 2:50 PM (ET) (estimated)

Location: Allianz Cloud, Milan, Italy.

Sebastian Korda vs Lorenzo Musetti: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:50 PM (estimated)

CT: 1:50 PM

MT: 12:50 PM

PT: 11:50 AM

Sebastian Korda vs Lorenzo Musetti: Head-to-head and storylines

Sebastian Korda and Lorenzo Musetti have faced each other once. Their only match took place this year in Lyon with the Italian taking the victory 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 on clay. This will be their second encounter, but this time they will play indoors on hard court.

How to watch or live stream Sebastian Korda vs Lorenzo Musetti in the US

The Next Gen ATP Finals 2021 match between Sebastian Korda and Lorenzo Musetti to be played on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Allianz Cloud Court in Milan will be broadcasted in the United States by ATP Tennis TV.

Sebastian Korda vs Lorenzo Musetti: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US haven’t made their predictions for this match yet. It’s going to be a tight match but Lorenzo Musetti could be the favorite to take the victory as he’s playing with the support of the home crowd.

*Odds TBD