One of the greatest drivers in history says goodbye to Formula 1 tracks. Discover in this story the profile of Sebastian Vettel, who will spend his last season in professional motorsport with Aston Martin.

Sebastian Vettel is one of the greatest motorsport icons of the 21st century and possibly of the history of the sport. It is hard to assimilate the news that as of next season he will no longer be among the drivers who race week after week on the Formula 1 tracks.

The current Aston Martin racing team driver announced he will retire from motorsport after this season, so he will surely not have a farewell at the height of his career, as he is currently far away, light years away, from the top of the Formula 1 Driver Standings.

However, his lackluster present cannot overshadow the immense achievements that Sebastian Vettel conquered during almost 20 years in motorsport; 15 of them racing week after week at the highest level in Formula 1.

How old is Sebastian Vettel?

Born on July 3, 1987, Sebastian Vettel is currently 35 years old. An age at which he is in his prime to enjoy life outside of the rigor that a professional sportsman has to have: "At the end of the year I want to take more time to reflect on what I will focus on next; it is very clear to me that, being a father, I want to spend more time with my family," stated Vettel according to Formula 1 official website.

How tall is Sebastian Vettel?

Vettel's height is a little below the current average for a driver who competes week in and week out in Formula 1, but it fits in perfectly with the height of those who have been the greatest in the history of the sport: 5ft 8 ½ (1.75 m).

What nationality is Sebastian Vettel?

The talented and winning 35-year-old driver was born in the city of Heppenheim, in the state of Hesse, located in the southwest of Germany. According to 2020 records, this demarcation has a population of 26,200 people distributed in its 52.14 square kilometers of surface.

In which Formula 1 racing teams did Sebastian Vettel race?

The legacy of the German driver, who will leave motorsport at the end of the 2022 Formula 1 season, was forged with 5 racing teams in which he spent his 15-year career. First with BMW Sauber, then Toro Rosso, Red Bull Racing and finally Scuderia Ferrari and Aston Martin.

How many championships did Sebastian Vettel win in motorsport?

Sebastian Vettel's sporting greatness can be understood thanks to the number of championships he won as a professional driver. In minor and youth categories, the German won only the Formula BMW in 2004. But his great success came already in Formula 1 when from 2010 to 2014 he won 4 consecutive world championships with Red Bull.

Sebastian Vettel holds the record of being the youngest driver in the history of Formula 1 to become world champion at the age of 23 years and 134 days in 2010. He also shares fourth place with French legend Alain Prost, with four titles, in the list of top winners of this competition, surpassed only by Argentina's Juan Manuel Fangio (5), Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher (both with 7).

What is Sebastian Vettel's net worth?

The four-time world champion accumulated exorbitant earnings throughout his 15 years as a Formula 1 driver. According to Celebrity Net Worth his fortune is estimated at 140 million dollars. Simply put, his last contract with Aston Martin, already in the twilight of his career, was 15 million dollars per year.