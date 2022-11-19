Susquehanna take on Utica at Amos Alonzo Stagg Field in Selinsgrove for a Playoff game of the 2022 DIII Football Championship First Round. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

The River Hawks have a perfect 10-win record going back to the first week of the season, they won the first game against Lycoming College 45-16 in what was a display of their offensive power. The River Hawks are scoring an average of 37 points at home.

The Piooners haven't lost a game since Oct. 22, when they lost to SUNY Cortland 21-48 at home, but then they won three straight. The most recent victory at home was against Alfred University 65-16.

Susquehanna and Utica play for a Playoff game of the 2022 NCAA Division III Football Championship First Round on Saturday, November 19 at Amos Alonzo Stagg Field in Selinsgrove. The home team has a strong record at home, but the visitors know how to win on the road.

Susquehanna vs Utica: Time by state in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Susquehanna vs Utica at the 2022 NCAA Division III Football Championship First Round

This game for the 2022 NCAA Division III Football Championship First Round, Susquehanna and Utica at the Amos Alonzo Stagg Field in Selinsgrove on Saturday, November 19, will be broadcast in the US by landmarknetwork.tv and centennialconference.tv.