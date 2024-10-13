Trending topics:
Novak Djokovic makes rare statement on future plans after losing Shanghai Masters

After losing the 2024 Shanghai Masters final to Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic opened up about his future plans, as well as his motivation to keep playing tennis.

ovak Djokovic of Serbia attend a press conference after he losing the Men's Singles final match against Jannik Sinner
By Natalia Lobo

After falling to Jannik Sinner in straight sets in the 2024 Shanghai Masters final, Novak Djokovic discussed his future plans by making a rare statement on his motivation to keep competing. However, he stayed tight-lipped about any retirement plans.

“I still think that even in the finals today I played pretty good, which, you know, gives me, I guess, reason to believe that I can still play with these guys that are best in the world at this level. Hopefully I can maintain that level in the upcoming months, and also for the future,” he said about his performance in the final against Sinner, which he lost 7-6(4), 6-3.

He continued, “So, you know, that’s what I work for and why I still keep on pushing myself. Yeah, I mean, that’s all that can be said about that. I don’t know what the future brings, I’ll just, you know, try to kind of go with the flow to see how I feel in a given moment. I still plan to compete and play next season and, yeah, let’s see how far I go.”

With the recent news of Rafael Nadal’s retirement, Novak Djokovic, 37, is the only player part of the Big 4 that is still active. Federer retired in 2022, while Andy Murray closed his career at the Paris Olympics. On the other hand, Djokovic could chase his 100th title at the Paris-Bercy Masters 1000 later this month, where he’s on the entry list.

After his Shanghai run, he’s close to qualifying for the ATP Finals but may need to play in Paris to secure his spot. However, his 2024 plans remain uncertain. “The plan is to go home… actually, Saudi for the Six Kings Slam next week, then I’ll decide what’s next,” he said.

Djokovic talks his potential 100th title

The Serb was aiming for his 100th title in Shanghai on Sunday, but he’s not too concerned if he never reaches that milestone. He explained, “It’s a bonus if it happens. I definitely wanted it today, but it wasn’t meant to be. I’ll keep pushing to make it happen soon, hopefully.”

“It’s not a do-or-die goal for me. I’ve already achieved my biggest career goals. Now, it’s really about Grand Slams and seeing how much further I can push myself,” the Serbian concluded.

natalia lobo
Natalia Lobo

Natalia is a sports journalist at Bolavip US, where she covers soccer, tennis, and the broader sports world. She also works as an entertainment journalist at Spoiler US, focusing on the film industry, series, reality TV, and celebrity news. With a diverse background that includes reporting on sports, fashion, and culture, she brings a rich and varied perspective to her current roles. Natalia holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Media from the Universidad Central of Venezuela (UCV) and has over eight years of experience in digital media. She has previously contributed her bilingual skills in English and Spanish to outlets such as Revista Exclusiva and Cambio16.

