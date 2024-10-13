Novak Djokovic makes rare statement on future plans after losing Shanghai Masters

After losing the 2024 Shanghai Masters final to Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic opened up about his future plans, as well as his motivation to keep playing tennis.

After falling to Jannik Sinner in straight sets in the 2024 Shanghai Masters final, Novak Djokovic discussed his future plans by making a rare statement on his motivation to keep competing. However, he stayed tight-lipped about any retirement plans.

“I still think that even in the finals today I played pretty good, which, you know, gives me, I guess, reason to believe that I can still play with these guys that are best in the world at this level. Hopefully I can maintain that level in the upcoming months, and also for the future,” he said about his performance in the final against Sinner, which he lost 7-6(4), 6-3.

He continued, “So, you know, that’s what I work for and why I still keep on pushing myself. Yeah, I mean, that’s all that can be said about that. I don’t know what the future brings, I’ll just, you know, try to kind of go with the flow to see how I feel in a given moment. I still plan to compete and play next season and, yeah, let’s see how far I go.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the recent news of Rafael Nadal’s retirement, Novak Djokovic, 37, is the only player part of the Big 4 that is still active. Federer retired in 2022, while Andy Murray closed his career at the Paris Olympics. On the other hand, Djokovic could chase his 100th title at the Paris-Bercy Masters 1000 later this month, where he’s on the entry list.

Advertisement

After his Shanghai run, he’s close to qualifying for the ATP Finals but may need to play in Paris to secure his spot. However, his 2024 plans remain uncertain. “The plan is to go home… actually, Saudi for the Six Kings Slam next week, then I’ll decide what’s next,” he said.

Advertisement

see also Nick Kyrgios reignites drama with Jannik Sinner in TikTok video on doping case

Djokovic talks his potential 100th title

The Serb was aiming for his 100th title in Shanghai on Sunday, but he’s not too concerned if he never reaches that milestone. He explained, “It’s a bonus if it happens. I definitely wanted it today, but it wasn’t meant to be. I’ll keep pushing to make it happen soon, hopefully.”

Advertisement

“It’s not a do-or-die goal for me. I’ve already achieved my biggest career goals. Now, it’s really about Grand Slams and seeing how much further I can push myself,” the Serbian concluded.