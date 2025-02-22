Excited S Jevon Holland drops three-word message ahead of next NFL free agency

Only a few days remain for one of the most anticipated events in the NFL: free agency. On March 12th, dozens of players will look for a new destination for the upcoming season, including Jevon Holland. The former Dolphin is one of the most sought-after safeties and may be looking for a lucrative contract with a contending team or, why not, stay in Miami.

After the Miami Dolphins made the final decision not to place the franchise tag on him, Holland made it clear that he intends to move on for what’s ahead, which is why he eagerly awaits free agency: “Yeah, I’m excited.”

Additionally, in his appearance on a recent episode of the Breakin’ House Rules podcast, Holland expressed excitement not only about the possibility of joining another team but also, if that’s the decision, potentially reuniting with Tua Tagovailoa as a teammate.

“Me, going into year 5, it’s just kind of crazy. It’s dope. It’s almost surreal, like stepping into another organization, or same organization we still don’t know, but say if I do go to another place, going from Oregon to Miami, it’s kind of like I’ve only known those two,

Jevon Holland #8 of the Miami Dolphins reacts after breaking up a pass against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

“So if I go into another one, and I’ve been lucky to have a good organization with the Ducks, and then going right into Miami and still being able to have a good organization with good people in a building, so it’s nerve-wracking, like, am I gonna choose the wrong one? But I just gotta trust myself,” he concluded.

Holland spoke about staying unaffected by the rumors

Jevon Holland will undoubtedly be one of the most coveted safeties next month. Many teams have been linked to the former Oregon player, but he stated that he has no specific information about it and prefers to stay unaffected by all the rumors.

“I’ve been keeping them at bay, just like, not really saying much, because I don’t really have anything, right,” he also added on the podcast.

“I don’t have any information. But, yeah, it’s hard to think about, like, oh, I might be able to go here. And you start thinking about that’s cool, and, going (to look at) Zillow, and like, Oh, wow, OK. But then it’s like, well, I mean, I could not go there, so let me just chill. But it’s just exciting, yeah, being in college or high school again, like getting recruited from teams. Like, oh, wow. I wonder what teams may offer me scholarships. So it’s cool. It really is. But at the same time, I start to reminisce, like, damn, my crib, my cats, my girl.”

His time with the Dolphins

Coming from the Oregon Ducks, Jevon Holland joined the Miami Dolphins after being selected with the 36th pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Slowly, the safety became a key piece in the franchise.

“Every team was like, so different,” Holland said of his time in Miami. “And the personality of each team and how I felt within each team, I think my second year was the most, I would say, like, relaxed and just like, play free. The year with Vic (Fangio), we were playing at such a high level, so it was more of a stressful task, because I felt like I had to fix a lot of things, and a lot was put on me, which I could handle. But it was still stressful, nevertheless, yeah, and then obviously, I got injured.”

Jevon Holland #8 of the Miami Dolphins walks to the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 12, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Additionally, he reflected on his feelings of being more outside than inside the franchise at the moment: “I’m not in any of this (stuff) anymore. And I’m like, OK, like they’ve kind of moved on, you know what I mean? I get it, this is kind of like the effects of being a free agent, like your team or what was your team starts to kind of faze you out in a way, and you could kind of feel that through the fans as well; they’re like, yeah, we’re on the next one.

“I’m really enjoying my offseason, me and my team behind me, my trainer, we’re really getting after it. So I’m excited, dude, I really am. I’m excited. It feels good to be in this position to be able to … hey, new, fresh start kind of thing. Yeah, so I’m definitely excited for this.”