Where to watch Atlanta United vs CF Montreal live in the USA: 2025 MLS

Atlanta United and CF Montreal will square off on 2025 MLS Matchday 1. With excitement building, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options available in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Atlanta United vs CF Montreal live in the USA on Apple TV]

A new MLS season starts, and among the title contenders are Atlanta United, who are coming off a surprising 2024 campaign. Despite finishing ninth, they made a run to the playoffs, eliminating Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami before falling in the Conference semifinals.

Now, Atlanta have their sights set on a deeper playoff run. Their first challenge comes in the form of CF Montreal, the team they knocked out in last year’s play-in round. Montreal will be out for revenge, looking to start the season strong and make up for their early exit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Atlanta United vs CF Montreal match be played?

Atlanta United take on CF Montreal this Saturday, February 22, in the Matchday 1 of the 2025 MLS season, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM (ET).

Jonathan Sirois of CF Montreal – Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Advertisement

Atlanta United vs CF Montreal: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

see also MLS social media titans: Which teams have the strongest online presence?

How to watch Atlanta United vs CF Montreal in the USA

Tune in to MLS League Pass on Apple TV to catch the 2025 MLS regular season showdown between Atlanta United and CF Montreal, live in the USA.