Where to watch Inter Miami vs New York City live in the USA: 2025 MLS

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami will face off against New York City on 2025 MLS Matchday 1. With excitement building, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options available in the USA to watch the game live.

Inter Miami kick off their MLS campaign with high expectations, fueled by a star-studded lineup that includes Lionel Messi and several key additions. The Florida team enters one of the toughest leagues in Concacaf as a top title contender, thanks to their impressive roster.

After a hard-fought 1-0 win over Sporting KC in the Concacaf Champions Cup, Miami want to continue their momentum. Their next challenge comes against New York City FC, who are aiming for a deeper playoff run after reaching the quarterfinals last season. NYCFC are eager to start strong, and a win over the highly touted Inter Miami.

When will the Inter Miami vs New York City match be played?

Inter Miami take on New York City this Saturday, February 22, in the Matchday 1 of the 2025 MLS season, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM (ET).

Santiago Rodríguez of New York City FC – Luke Hales/Getty Images

Inter Miami vs New York City: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Inter Miami vs New York City in the USA

Tune in to MLS League Pass on Apple TV to catch the 2025 MLS regular season showdown between Inter Miami and New York City, live in the USA.