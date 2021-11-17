Terence Crawford will fight Shawn Porter on Saturday at Michelob Ultra Arena in a welterweight professional boxing fight. Find out here when the fight will take place and how to watch it in the US.

Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for Boxing Fight 2021

Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter will meet at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Paradise, Nevada in a WBO boxing match on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 9:00 PM (ET). Here, check out the date, time, and TV channel to watch this interesting welterweight professional boxing event in the US.

Terence Crawford is back in the ring after landing the high-profile bout he's been looking for. Omaha's fighter WBO's title will be on the line against Shawn Porter, a two-time previous 147-pound champion.

Crawford hasn't fought since a TKO victory over Kell Brook of the United Kingdom in November, while Porter had to wait until August 2020 to face Sebastian Formella for the WBC silver championship. As the Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter fight is getting closer, let's take a look at the date, time, and TV channel in the US.

Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter: Date

The welterweight professional boxing event between Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter will take place on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Paradise, Nevada, the USA.

Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter for Boxing Fight

This 2021 boxing fight between Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter will be broadcast on ESPN+ PPV in the United States.