Texas Tech and Mississippi State will clash off at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in the 2021 AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Find out here when this 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Texas Tech will come against Mississippi State at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find when and how to watch this 2021 AutoZone Liberty Bowl match in the US. You can watch this game live in the United States on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Texas Tech opened the season 6-2 against a weak schedule, losing by a combined four points to No. 8 Baylor and Kansas State. Due to injury, the Red Raiders started three different quarterbacks.

Meanwhile, with the help of a high-powered offense and defensive coordinator Zach Arnett's staff, the Bulldogs went from 4-7 to 7-5 in one season. Mississippi State will, however, be missing starting tackle Charles Cross in the bowl game after he announced his intention to enter the NFL Draft.

Texas Tech vs Mississippi State: Date

The 2021 AutoZone Liberty Bowl game between Texas Tech and Mississippi State will be played on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis.

Texas Tech vs Mississippi State: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:45 PM

CT: 5:45 PM

MT: 4:45 PM

PT: 3:45 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Texas Tech vs Mississippi State for 2021 AutoZone Liberty Bowl

The game to be played between Texas Tech and Mississippi State for the 2021 AutoZone Liberty Bowl, will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Another option: ESPN, ESPN App.