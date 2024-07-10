Caitlin Clark has drawn immediate comparisons with legendary names like Michael Jordan or LeBron James. Although it’s too soon for a verdict about her play, the impact on and off the court is undeniable.
This Wednesday, the rookie almost got an amazing 21-point comeback for the Indiana Fever against the Washington Mystics. However, during that effort, she got a record never achieved.
Caitlin Clark became the first player in the NBA and WNBA to record 29 points, 13 assists, 5 rebounds, 5 three-pointers made, 5 steals and 3 blocks in a game. Just incredible.
Caitlin Clark gets another big record in the WNBA
Since 1973-74, no player in both leagues got close to this extraordinary achievement by Caitlin Clark. Furthermore, she became the first WNBA player with 25+ points, 10+ assists, 5+ rebounds, 5+ steals and 5+ three-pointers in a game.
If you want another impressive number by Clark, the rookie is also the fastest guard in WNBA history to record 20 career blocks. That’s why, Caitlin is clear front-runner to win the Rookie of the Year award.