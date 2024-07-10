Caitlin Clark got an amazing record during the game between the Indiana Fever and Washington.

Caitlin Clark has drawn immediate comparisons with legendary names like Michael Jordan or LeBron James. Although it’s too soon for a verdict about her play, the impact on and off the court is undeniable.

This Wednesday, the rookie almost got an amazing 21-point comeback for the Indiana Fever against the Washington Mystics. However, during that effort, she got a record never achieved.

Caitlin Clark became the first player in the NBA and WNBA to record 29 points, 13 assists, 5 rebounds, 5 three-pointers made, 5 steals and 3 blocks in a game. Just incredible.

Caitlin Clark gets another big record in the WNBA

Since 1973-74, no player in both leagues got close to this extraordinary achievement by Caitlin Clark. Furthermore, she became the first WNBA player with 25+ points, 10+ assists, 5+ rebounds, 5+ steals and 5+ three-pointers in a game.

If you want another impressive number by Clark, the rookie is also the fastest guard in WNBA history to record 20 career blocks. That’s why, Caitlin is clear front-runner to win the Rookie of the Year award.