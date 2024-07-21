Caitlin Clark got another extraordinary record during the 2024 WNBA All Star Game against Team USA.

Caitlin Clark and the stars of WNBA made a statement at Phoenix against Team USA. An impressive 117-109 win in the 2024 All Star Game just hours before coach Cherly Reeve and her squad took a plane toward Paris.

Many of these extraordinary players, including Clark, were left out of the final roster. For example, Arike Ogunbowale, the MVP of the game with a record performance of 34 points, took herself out of the pool because she believed there were ‘politics’ involved in the selections made by USA Basketball’s committee.

In fact, a big report from Christine Brennan pointed out that the star of Indiana Fever was left out of the Olympics because some veteran players were worried by the possible reaction of fans if Caitlin didn’t get much time on the court in France.

Caitlin Clark gets assists record in WNBA All Star Game

In this complicated scenario, the stars of the WNBA proved to Team USA that they were capable enough to beat the best squad in the world. Arike Ogunbowale, Angel Reese and Caitlin led a tremendous effort under legendary head coach Cheryl Miller.

Along the way, Clark broke the record for most assists (10) by a rookie in an All Star Game and fell short by one of the all-time record which still belongs to Sue Bird (11).

Now, a break comes for the WNBA during the 2024 Paris Olympics. After that, Caitlin Clark will try to lead the Indiana Fever to the playoffs and, individually, secure Rookie of the Year award.