The Formula 1 sensation team has a name and a surname: Red Bull Racing, which sustains its current dominance in the elite of motorsport thanks to its drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. What similarity can there be between them and the Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo duo? Checo reveals.

Red Bull Racing is clear that the current Formula 1 season may well be its greatest opportunity to re-establish itself as the champion of the teams. Fortunately, its two drivers, Max Verstappen and Sergio Checo Perez, are in great shape and its very possible for the team to achieve its goal.

This is supported by looking not only at the constructors' championship standings, but also at the individual drivers' standings. In the latter, both the Dutchman, and reigning world champion, Verstappen and the Mexican Perez lead the list with a certain advantage over their closest pursuer Charles Leclerc.

That is where the curiosity of what was stated by Mexican Sergio Checo Perez, who made an analogy of what happened at the time between footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi with what is currently happening in the Red Bull Racing Formula 1 with his teammate Max Verstappen, comes to light.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi; Checo Perez and Max Verstappen

On the Hugo Sanchez Presenta program on the Star + streaming platform, Checo Perez was interviewed by his compatriot and soccer legend, and made an analogy between what was once one of the most explosive rivalries in the history of sports, between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, and what is currently happening at Red Bull Racing with his teammate and current Formula 1 champion, Max Verstappen, which has them fighting for motorsport glory.

"Messi is Verstappen. A very natural driver, very talented and he is the Messi of cars. I'm like Cristiano, talented too, but more worked and dedicated to get the best out of himself.", stated Sergio Perez regarding the current internal battle between Verstappen and him.

At the time, the intense rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi during their time at Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively, led them to reach their peak performance and achieve their greatest achievements. It is quite possible that this same phenomenon is occurring between Sergio Checo Perez and Max Verstappen with the clear benefit for Red Bull Racing.