The swimming events are one of the most anticipated at the Summer Olympic Games.

Paris 2024 are finally here and fans couldn't be more excited about it. While there are countless events at the Olympics, not many draw so much attention as the swimming competitions. This year, the swimming program will run for nine days, from July 27 to August 4.

Swimming has been part of the Olympic schedule since 1896, but women started to participate in 1912. Swimmers try to cover a designated distance in the fastest time possible using a specific stroke.

There are individual events and teams events (relay). Just like at Tokyo 2020, there will be 35 swimming events in this year's Summer Olympic Games.

What are the Olympics swimming events?

In the Olympic Games, there are events with four strokes: freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly. While in the freestyle there isn’t a designated stroke, most swimmers use the crawl, which is the fastest one. Also, the competitions are divided between men and women, but there's also a mixed event, where men and women may swim against each other at the same time.

A General view of the backstroke flags at the competition pool in Paris La Defense Arena ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 22, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

In the individual medley competition, a swimmer uses all four strokes in this order: butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke, freestyle. On the other hand, in the medley relay a team of four swimmers complete the event. Each swimmer will use a stroke, in this order: backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly and freestyle. Here are all the swimming events at Paris 2024: