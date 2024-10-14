Caitlin Clark shows off her golf skills on TikTok with teammate Lexie Hull

Caitlin Clark has become one of the biggest names of the WNBA after her rookie season. However, the guard is showing off her golf skills, as she enjoys the off-season.

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is more than ready to play in the upcoming Annika Sörenstam’s LPGA Pro Am in November. At least, judging from his latest TikTok video, in which she almost nailed a hole-in-one during a golf outing.

Ahead of the WNBA off-season, Clark said that she expected to take up golf over the next several months. And her social media activity proves she was totally serious about honing her skills in the sport. However, it seems like she is as talented in golf as she is in basketball.

Playing with Fever teammate Lexie Hull, Clark attempts a par-3 hole. “Caitlin, that could be it,” says Hull as Clark’s golf ball lands inches away from the cup. They both get stoked, and start celebrating. Hull also tries a shot, but it was not as good as Clark.

Hull and Clark have been spending time together during the off-season, and this is not the first time they have shared their activity on TikTok. They recently went viral for reviewing a local café called “Swig,” for which they received gifts from the owners.

Regarding golf, Clark will be participating in her second LPGA Pro Am. The Fever guard competed in the 2023 John Deere Classic pro-am, playing alongside the U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson and three other amateurs.

Zach Johnson praises Clark

Her performance at last year’s John Deere Classic pro-am earned high praise from PGA Tour pros Ludvig Aberg and Zach Johnson, who played alongside her on the front and back nine. Both were impressed not only by Clark’s skills on the course but also by her character.

“It’s off the court that makes it easy to be a fan [of Clark],” two-time major champion Johnson told reporters (via The Mirror). “I just think that’s the way you handle yourself, with integrity and class. But you work your butt off, and if success comes, you’re going to have fandom. It’s just the way it is.”

When will Caitlin Clark play golf at The Annika?

Caitlin Clark will tee off in The Annika’s pro-am event on Wednesday, November 13, with the tournament kicking off the following day. She’s also scheduled to be a panelist at the Women’s Leadership Summit on Tuesday, November 12.

