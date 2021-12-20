Tulsa against Old Dominion play in the Myrtle Beach Bowl at Brooks Stadium for the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season in the US. All exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Tulsa vs Old Dominion: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream the 2021 Myrtle Beach Bowl in the US today

Tulsa (6-6) and Old Dominion (6-6) play for the Myrtle Beach Bowl of the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season. This game will take place at Brooks Stadium on December 20, 2021 at 2:30 PM (ET). The second edition of this bowl with a couple of teams that want to close their seasons with an epic victory. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

The Golden Hurricanes had a decent season with a positive 5-3 record in the American West Division conference and 6-6 overall. The team closed the regular season with three consecutive victories after losing two games between Week 8 and 9.

Old Dominion Monarchs suffered greatly early in the season with a losing streak that ended the team's dreams of winning the conference, but after Week 7 the Monarchs won the remaining games of the regular season at CUSA.

Tulsa vs Old Dominion: Match Information

Date: Monday, December 20, 2021.

Time: 2:30 PM (ET)

Location: Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC.

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial)

Tulsa vs Old Dominion: Times by State in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

Tulsa vs Old Dominion: Storylines

Tulsa Golden Hurricane opened the regular season with three consecutive losses against California-Davis 17-19, Oklahoma State 23-28 and No. 9 Ohio State 20-41. After those first three weeks of the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season the team won four of five games with the first winning streak of the season for them against Memphis and South Florida. The last three games of the regular season were victories for Tulsa against Tulane 20-13, Temple 44-10 and SMU 34-31, the last two were at home.

Davis Brin is Tulsa's starting quarterback with 220/375 passes completed for 58.7% effectiveness, 2957 passing yards, 7.9 yards per attempt, 16 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

Old Dominion Monarchs won a single game in the first seven weeks of the regular season against Hampton 47-7. That victory came during Week 2 and right after the team fell into a five-week losing streak against Liberty, Buffalo, UTEP, Marshall, and Western Kentucky. But after so much suffering, the Monarchs won five straight games to close out the regular season 6-6-0 overall. The Monarchs offense is scoring an average of 28.5 points per game, and the team's defense is allowing 27.6 points.

Hayden Wolff is the Monarchs' leading quarterback with 139/224 passes completed, 62.1%, 1753 yards, 7.8 yards per attempt, 9 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. The team also has quarterback Darriel Mack Jr available with 86/167 for 51.5%, 859 passing yards, 5.1 per attempt, 5 touchdowns with 7 interceptions.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Tulsa vs Old Dominion in the U.S.

This 2021-22 NCAA College Football season Myrtle Beach Bowl game will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV (Free Trial) and other options available in the US are ESPN, ESPN App. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, table or computer.

Tulsa vs Old Dominion: Predictions And Odds

Tulsa Golden Hurricane are favorites to win with -9 points to cover and -315 moneyline at FanDuel, they have good offense but opponents are also good scoring with two quarterbacks. Old Dominion Monarchs are underdogs with +9 ATS and +285 moneyline. The totals is offered at 53.5 points. The best pick for this College Football Bowl game is: OVER 53.5.



FanDuel Tulsa -9 / -315 Totals 53.5 Old Dominion +9 / +285

* Odds via FanDuel