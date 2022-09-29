UCLA and Washington will clash off at Rose Bowl Stadium in the Week 5 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

UCLA will come against Washington at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California on Week 5 of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this College Football match in the US. You can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

In their first four fixtures, UCLA have emerged victorious all four times. They currently sit on top of the Pacific-12 South conference table with a win percentage of 1.000.

Meanwhile, Washington have been in the same form, winning four times in the previous four matches. They are placed in first place in the Pacific-12 North conference, with a win percentage of 1.000. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022 NCAA College Football season.

UCLA vs Washington: Date

The 2022 NCAA College Football Week 5 game between UCLA and Washington will be played on Friday, September 30, 2022, at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.

UCLA vs Washington: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch UCLA vs Washington in NCAA College Football 2022

The match to be played between UCLA and Washington in the Week 5 of the NCAA College Football 2022 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include ESPN.