Things changed slightly within the FBS as a few schools decided to join the best subdivision of college football. Check here which schools joined to play in 2022.

The 2022 NCAA College Football Division I FBS season begins with high expectations as one new school joined the subdivision and two more will join next year. For the current season the favorites are still as strong as before, Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, among others.

One of the oldest programs within the FBS is Rutgers, they have been active since 1869. After them four other schools played college football for the first time in 1876 and 1879, while the first school that Louisiana Tech and Oklahoma State started their programs in 1901.

The schools that play in the other program known as the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) are the ones that normally join the FBS program. Most of the biggest and most famous teams play in the FBS.

List of new FBS teams and future members

Only one school joined the FBS in 2022, while a total of 12 schools joined the subdivision during the last ten years from 2012 onwards. The good news is that only one school left the FBS during the last 10 years, Idaho Vandals in 2017. In total only two schools left the FBS in the 21st century.

The only school that joined he Football Bowl Subdivision in 2022 was James Madison University, their team are known as the Dukes. Their first game of the season was against Middle Tennessee, they won that game 44-7, and in Week 2 the team won against Norfolk State 63-10.

On the other hand only two schools coming from the FCS will join the FBS in 2023, their transition started in 2022 and it is expected that in 2023 at least one other FCS school will start their road to join the FBS in 2024. The new FBS members for 2023 will be Jacksonville State Gamecocks and Sam Houston State Bearkats.