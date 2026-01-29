Arch Manning’s star teammate makes something clear to Texas Longhorns about 2026 season

Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns know the pressure is on them in the 2026 NCAA season. In that regard, NC State transfer Hollywood Smothers only raised the stakes with a bold message to his new teammates and coaches.

“NIL didn’t play a big factor for me. I honestly just want to win,” Smothers admitted about his transfer to Texas, via On3. “I feel like we are in the best position to go win it all with the talent and depth at Texas.”

With most signs indicating that Manning will play his final year of college football in 2026, all eyes are fixed on Texas and its quarterback to deliver before heading to the NFL. Still, Manning could opt to return to Austin in 2027 before declaring for the 2028 Draft.

Smothers and Manning lead Texas’ backfield in 2026

Like Manning, Smothers will be entering the 2026 NCAA season with two years of eligibility remaining. That means the star running back will have two more opportunities to chase the national title.

Hollywood Smothers transferred from NC State to Texas

Under the guidance of Steve Sarkisian and surrounded by one of — if not the best — supporting cast in the nation, the NC State transfer half-back has all the confidence in the world that he can walk away from college football as a national champion.

However, all the confidence and talk surrounding the Longhorns can translate into added pressure for Manning and a program that feels the weight add up on their shoulders.

Pressure is on Texas

Everything is bigger in Texas, and the expectations set on the school in The Forty Acres is no exception. Perhaps, Manning and company have learned their lesson from 2025. But they will have to prove it when taking on an unforgiving schedule in 2026 that won’t even give Texas any time to catch its breath.

