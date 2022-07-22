Paddy Pimblett didn’t hold back in the UFC Fight Night 208 weigh-in when he called out the fat shamers. On on July 23rd Pimblett will take on Jordan Leavitt.

Paddy Pimblett wasn’t having it during his UFC Fight Night 208 weigh-in, the 27-year-old light heavyweight took to the scales, made his weight, and let everyone know that he’s going to silence the critics.

Pimblett has been criticized by the media before for gaining weight in between fights and this has hurt and angered the 18-3 UFC fighter. Pimblett came in at 155 pounds and then proceeded to say something to the media about being fat shamed.

Once he said his piece, Pimblett shocked everyone in attendance by mooning the media members present and walking away in anger. Pimblett will face off against Jordan Leavitt on July 23rd at The O2 Arena.

Paddy Pimblett moons the media

The bout is one of 14 UFC fights scheduled for UFC Fight Night 208. The main bout will be the fight between Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall.

Paddy Pimblett and Jordan Leavitt are one of the main fights on the card with Pimblett the odds-on favorite to win at 1.38 to Leavitt’s 3.10 according to BetMGM. UFC Fight Night 208 card will stream live on ESPN+.

