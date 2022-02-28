One of the most iconic fighters in the UFC and former champion, Connor McGregor, spoke of his return to the octagon. Find out here what “The notorious” said, when and against whom his return could be.

Connor McGregor is one of the most emblematic and world-renowned fighters that the UFC has had in its history. He is a fighter who always draws huge numbers of supporters in his fights, both among those who admire him and among those who want to see him lose. Find out here what he recently said about his possible return to the UFC octagon.

His last fight was the one that completed the trilogy with Dustin Poirier. In that opportunity he lost due to a fracture that he suffered in his leg. However, since his return to the octagon after his fight against Floyd Mayweather in boxing, he had three losses and one victory against an opponent who proved to be very weak such as Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone.

At his best, McGregor was champion in the featherweight and lightweight categories. He has yet to recover from the fracture in his left leg, but once recovered, he wants to show that he still has a lot to give inside the octagon.

What did Connor McGregor talk about?

First of all, he talked about his current condition. The former champion was seen much bigger than usual, with clearly increased muscles. To this he replied: "I go up and down you know. I trim but I'm just eating, and lifting (weights), and I'm not having to restrict".

On the other hand, McGregor would have received authorization to start training again in April, and does not rule out a fight Charles Oliveira, the UFC lightweight champion, who is currently negotiating a title defense against Justin Gaethje.

Since the fight is not yet confirmed, Connor stated that the Brazilian would be in a position to reject all the proposals and face him. "Maybe if your man (Oliveira) is wise he'll give it another month or two. July? July seems ok for me. I can't say too early but if I'm sparring April, May, June, July?”, said McGregor and added: "I will probably be sparring the head off these guys by the end of April. And a spar could be a fight".