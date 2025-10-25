Who is Mackenzie Dern? Get to know UFC’s new women’s strawweight champion

The co-main event of UFC 321 between Mackenzie Dern and Virna Jandiroba didn’t disappoint. After five hard-fought rounds, Dern emerged victorious to become the new, undisputed UFC strawweight champion. Let’s take a look to her career up to this point.

With the win, Dern now holds a professional record of 16-5. Out of her 16 wins, she has eight by submissions and eight by decision. Out of her losses, one was by TKO and the other four were by decision.

Dern is 32 years old and has fought in the UFC since 2018. She is one of the most popular female athletes on the roster, but also made a name for herself by being one of the best Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioners in the company.

It’s been an up-and-down career

Now, she can be called the best in the world at 115. However, Dern’s history is one of overcoming. She lost to plenty of contenders like Marina Rodriguez, Yan Xiaonan, Jéssica Andrade, and Amanda Lemos. She bounced back against Loopy Godinez and Amanda Ribas to earn her shot at the vacant title.

A very skilled grappler, Dern saw how she needed to be more well-rounded and started to develop her striking. While it’s still not the best striking in the division, she is a more complete fighter now. Her biggest weakness, however, was her fighting IQ, usually relying on her skill rather than creating good gameplans. That cost her a couple of bouts. Against Jandiroba, she displayed improvement in that area as well, winning at least three rounds in all judges’ scorecards.

Dern will have plenty of challenges

For some, a champion must defend its title. That is nonsense, if you have the belt, you are a champion. However, you don’t want to lose the belt quickly. After all, the title gives prestige, but also money, endorsements and plenty of other benefits.

Dern will have some contenders that have already beaten her, so she will fight some demons and skilled fighters along the way. Now she is a champ, but the goal is to cement a legacy to be remembered as one of the best in Dana White‘s company.