What was once a great illusion for UFC Welterweight World Champion Kamaru Usman is now just a memory or an anecdote. The Nigerian would not be no longer looking to fight Mexico's Canelo Alvarez and his manager Ali Abdelaziz reveals the reason behind his decision.

It was never a secret that UFC star Kamaru Usman had the desire and intention to make a crossover to boxing and he wanted to do it in a big way. That's why he challenged Canelo Alvarez publicly, however, his illusion has been broken and he would no longer seek the Mexican for a strong reason leaked by his manager Ali Abdelaziz.

Usman was just one of the many in the lineup who wanted to collide with Canelo Alvarez. He made this known through various statements in the media and especially on Twitter, where he directly challenged the Mexican to a fight in the UFC octagon or in a boxing ring.

Canelo Alvarez at the time went so far as to respond to the Nigerian Nightmare on social media, indicating that he was not afraid of him but that it was not the time to star in a crossover like the one that Floyd Mayweather Jr and Conor McGregor starred in in 2017.

The reason why Kamaru Usman no longer wants to fight Canelo Alvarez

In an interview with YouTube channel Menace Tube, Ali Abdelaziz, Kamaru Usman's manager, shared why his protégé has dropped his hand to challenge Mexico's Saul Canelo Alvarez, despite having insistently sought the fight just a few months ago.

"I don't think he's the pound-for-pound king anymore- Canelo, his mystique is gone. Canelo Alvarez has become a regular fighter. He became just another one.", stated Abdelaziz regarding the fact that Canelo has recently lost to Dmitry Bivol in Las Vegas.

Likewise, Abdelaziz, who already had a run-in with Canelo Alvarez on Twitter, pointed out that the Mexican lacks something that Usman, his protégé, has plenty of: "Kamaru has enough balls to go to boxing, but we all know Canelo will never have enough balls to come to mixed martial arts.".