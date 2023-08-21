Usain Bolt, also known as “Lightning Bolt”, was born on August 21, 1986 in a small town called Sherwood Content in Trelawny Parish, Jamaica. He is widely regarded as the fastest man in the world.

From a young age, Bolt was fascinated by sports. He played soccer and cricket with his brothers Sadiki and Sherine. It wasn’t until the age of 12 that he began to focus on sprinting.

One of Bolt’s first medals came in 2001, when he won two silver medals in the 400 meters and 200 meters at a Caribbean regional event sprinting for his national team.

Usain Bolt’s best records from his career: Are his world records safe?

Yes, so far nobody has been able to break the 9.58 seconds of his 100 meter records, only Tyson Gay and Yohan Blake have come close with 9.69 seconds each. On the other hand, his other individual world record of 200 meters at 19.19 is also safe since it was established in 2009 along with the 100 meter record.

100 meters in Berlin

2009 was to be a unique year for him, his most iconic record being set during the 12th IAAF World Athletics Championships in Germany, 100 meters finished in 9.58 seconds.

200 meters also in Berlin

The second most important personal record of the Bolt’s career is the 200 meter at 19.19, nobody has been able to lower that mark, but Yohan Blake was close in 2011 with 19.26 secs.

Relay and other medals

Usain Bolt also set a record with his national team, Jamaica in 2012 at the 4 x 100 meter relay with a 36.86 mark in London. He won multiple medals and championships during his career being 2017 his last championship appearance.