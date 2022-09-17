USC take on Fresno State at LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles for a Week 3 game of the LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

USC and Fresno State meet in a Week 3 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. The home team with their new head coach is playing better than before. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial)

Two perfect weeks for the Trojans with Lincoln Riley as their new head coach, things are going well for them. The first week the team won against Rice 66-14 and in the recent Week 2 the victory was against Stanford 41-28.

The Fresno State Bulldogs got off to a good start during Week 1 with a win against Cal Poly 35-7, but in Week 2 it all fell apart when they lost at home to the Oregon State Beavers 32-35.

USC vs Fresno State: Date

USC and Fresno State play for a Week 3 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, September 17 at LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. The home team is likely to win this game by twenty points or more, but the visitors have a defensive line ready to stop any team.

USC vs Fresno State: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch USC vs Fresno State at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 3

This game for the Week 3 of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, USC and Fresno State at the LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 17, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX