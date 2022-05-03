USHL Draft 2022: Phase 1 results

The United States Hockey League (USHL) completed its first phase of the long-awaited draft for what will be the upcoming season. This year the draft took place as expected on May 2, 2022 and the second phase will be on May 3.

Matthew Frost was the first player drafted by the Waterloo Black Hawks, he was one of the top young players for the draft. Frost and the rest of the players in the USHL draft were born in 2006, all are 16 years old or younger.

The first phase of the USHL draft is an opportunity for players since, thanks to the fact that this phase is considered the best, most players get schoolarship offers in 2022 to play with a college interested in their services.

These players are considered the top prospects available in the country, but teams have an option to sign a couple of tenders before the draft, although most teams prefer not to do so since it limits them during the draft.

The USHL regular season ended on April 23, 2022, the first round of the playoffs were played between April 25 and 28 and at this time (April 29 – May 4) the conference semifinals are being played. The remainder of the USHL postseason will end on the May 25 Clark Cup Playoffs.