The United States Hockey League (USHL) completed its first phase of the long-awaited draft for what will be the upcoming season. This year the draft took place as expected on May 2, 2022 and the second phase will be on May 3.

Matthew Frost was the first player drafted by the Waterloo Black Hawks, he was one of the top young players for the draft. Frost and the rest of the players in the USHL draft were born in 2006, all are 16 years old or younger.

The first phase of the USHL draft is an opportunity for players since, thanks to the fact that this phase is considered the best, most players get schoolarship offers in 2022 to play with a college interested in their services.

USHL Draft 2022: Phase 1 results

These players are considered the top prospects available in the country, but teams have an option to sign a couple of tenders before the draft, although most teams prefer not to do so since it limits them during the draft.

The USHL regular season ended on April 23, 2022, the first round of the playoffs were played between April 25 and 28 and at this time (April 29 – May 4) the conference semifinals are being played. The remainder of the USHL postseason will end on the May 25 Clark Cup Playoffs.
 

Rd Rk Team Player DOB Pos Last Team
1 1 Waterloo
(from Des Moines)		 Matthew Frost 2006-09-11 C South Kent Selects Academy 16U
1 2 Sioux Falls Reid Varkonyi 2006-01-15 C Northern Alberta Xtreme U18 Prep
1 3 Green Bay Aidan Park 2006-01-06 F Shattuck-St. Mary's Sabres 16U
1 4 Waterloo Tender      
1 5 Fargo Mac Swanson 2006-01-10 F Team Alaska 15's
1 6 Cedar Rapids Lukas Fischer 2006-09-09 LD Detroit Compuware 15's
1 7 Madison Tender      
1 8 Des Moines
(from Omaha)		 Geno Carcone 2006-11-14 LW Bishop Kearney Selects 15's
1 9 Youngstown Tory Pitner 2006-03-06 RD South Kent Selects Academy 15's
1 10 Muskegon Tender      
1 11 Lincoln Adam Kleber 2006-03-24 RD Chaska HS Hawks
1 12 Dubuque Gavin Cornforth 2006-12-15 RW Thayer Academy Tigers
1 13 Sioux City Drake Murray 2006-03-29 RD Shattuck-St. Mary's Sabres 16U
1 14 Chicago Tender      
1 15 Tri-City Tender      
2 16 Des Moines Theo Kiss 2006-07-13 C Mount St. Charles Academy 15's
2 17 Muskegon
(from Sioux Falls)		 Teddy Spitznagel 2006-04-06 C Detroit HoneyBaked 15's
2 18 Green Bay Will Zellers 2006-04-04 F Shattuck-St. Mary's Sabres 15's
2 19 Waterloo Kiernan Poulin 2006-01-05 RD Boston Advantage 15's
2 20 Youngstown
(from Fargo)		 Grant Young 2006-03-22 F Windy City Storm 15s
2 21 Waterloo
(from Cedar Rapids)		 Callum Hughes 2006-01-22 F Long Island Gulls 16U
2 22 Madison Ryker Lee 2006-11-08 RW Shattuck-St. Mary's Sabres 15's
2 23 Waterloo
(from Omaha)		 Eero Butella 2006-02-21 RW Chicago Mission 15's
2 24 Youngstown Finn McLaughlin 2006-02-28 LD Windy City Storm 15s
2 25 Muskegon Tender      
2 26 Des Moines
(from Lincoln)		 Carson Clark 2006-07-15 LD MN BEL Sharks
2 27 Dubuque Colin Frank 2006-03-22 RW Anaheim Jr. Ducks 16U
2 28 Omaha
(from Sioux City)		 Carsten Kayter 2006-08-30 LD Warman Wildcats U18 AAA
2 29 Chicago Tender      
2 30 Tri-City Tender      
3 31 Des Moines Nathan DellaDonna 2006-08-22 C Bishop Kearney Selects 15's
3 32 Sioux Falls John McNelis 2006-01-09 LW Detroit Little Caesars 15's
3 33 Green Bay Andrew O'Sullivan 2006-08-15 RD Boston Advantage 15's
3 34 Omaha
(from Waterloo)		 Ben Miller 2006-03-01 F Hill-Murray HS Pioneers
3 35 Muskegon
(from Fargo)		 Yoonho Chung 2006-05-21 RD Los Angeles Jr. Kings 15's
3 36 Youngstown
(from Cedar Rapids)		 Andrew DellaSalla 2006-05-08 LW Brunswick School Bruins
3 37 Madison Charlie Michaud 2006-08-12 F Detroit Little Caesars 15's
3 38 Cedar Rapids
(from Omaha)		 Gavin Uhlenkamp 2006-03-27 F Chanhassen HS Storm
3 39 Fargo
(from Youngstown)		 Jake Merens 2006-11-10 RW Chicago Mission 15's
3 40 Chicago
(from Muskegon)		 Bill Zonnon 2006-10-03 F Northwood School Prep Huskies
3 41 Waterloo
(from Lincoln)		 John Stout 2006-04-20 LD Minnetonka HS Skippers
3 42 Dubuque Julian Brown 2006-04-10 LD North Jersey Avalanche 15's
3 43 Youngstown
(from Sioux City)		 Landon Stringfellow 2006-05-10 LD Andover HS Huskies
3 44 Youngstown
(from Chicago)		 Ryan Rucinski 2006-12-01 RW Cleveland Barons 15's
3 45 Omaha
(from Tri-City)		 Jack Hamilton 2006-02-17 LD Culver Academy Eagles 16U
4 46 Des Moines Connor Bewick 2006-04-05 RD Team Illinois 15's
4 47 Sioux Falls Daniel D'Alessandro 2006-01-28 RD Long Island Gulls 16U
4 48 Green Bay Garin Ludwig 2006-02-17 LD Team Alaska 15's
4 49 Omaha
(from Waterloo)		 Elliott Groenewold 2006-02-04 LD Bishop's College Bears Prep U16
4 50 Youngstown
(from Fargo)		 Luke Osburn 2006-09-09 LD Detroit Compuware 15's
4 51 Cedar Rapids Michael Risteau 2006-02-24 F Benilde/St. Margaret's HS Red Knights
4 52 Madison Jack Lackas 2006-12-26 F Phoenix Jr. Coyotes 15's
4 53 Chicago
(from Omaha)		 Joey Macrina 2006-01-09 LW Valley Forge Minutemen 15's
4 54 Fargo
(from Youngstown)		 Louis Wehmann 2006-04-12 F Providence Academy HS Lions
4 55 Muskegon Jack Galanek 2006-06-04 LW Shattuck-St. Mary's Sabres 15's
4 56 Tri-City
(from Lincoln)		 Alex Bales 2006-07-06 LD Kent School Lions
4 57 Dubuque Michael Barron 2006-07-12 C Detroit Victory Honda 15's
4 58 Sioux City Caden Kelly 2006-01-15 RW Mississauga Senators U16 AAA
4 59 Sioux Falls
(from Chicago)		 Jason Davenport 2006-06-29 RD Detroit Little Caesars 15's
4 60 Chicago
(from Tri-City)		 Owen Tylec 2006-10-16 F Buffalo Jr. Sabres 15's
5 61 Lincoln
(from Des Moines)		 Ethan Weber 2006-12-10 RD Los Angeles Jr. Kings 15's
5 62 Sioux Falls Ashton Schultz 2006-10-03 RW MN BEL Sharks
5 63 Green Bay Thomas Prendergast 2006-06-14 F Colorado Thunderbirds 15's
5 64 Waterloo Joseph Monteiro 2006-01-12 C Mount St. Charles Academy 15's
5 65 Chicago
(from Fargo)		 Matthew Butler 2006-05-19 F Pinnacle Growlers U18 AAA
5 66 Cedar Rapids Ronnie Hill 2006-10-03 F Seacoast PA Spartans 15's
5 67 Madison Ryan Lukko 2006-08-16 LD New Jersey Rockets 15's
5 68 Youngstown
(from Omaha)		 Evan Sofikitis 2006-12-02 RD Detroit Little Caesars 15's
5 69 Youngstown Brecken Smith 2006-12-13 F Detroit Little Caesars 15's
5 70 Muskegon Tyler McGowan 2006-03-07 RD Anaheim Jr. Ducks 16U
5 71 Lincoln Tyler Wood 2006-02-15 LW South Kent Selects Academy 15's
5 72 Dubuque Thatcher Bernstein 2006-07-17 G Noble and Greenough School Bulldogs
5 73 Sioux City Paul Spino 2006-04-14 RD Colorado Thunderbirds 16U
5 74 Chicago Carson McGinley 2006-05-15 F Phoenix Jr. Coyotes 15's
5 75 Tri-City Ihnat Pazii 2006-12-04 F Anaheim Jr. Ice Dogs 15s
6 76 Des Moines Henry Lechner 2006-11-03 LW Academy of Holy Angels HS Stars
6 77 Sioux Falls Grant Dillard 2006-02-03 RW Bishop Kearney Selects 15's
6 78 Green Bay Cael Primanti 2006-05-03 F Philadelphia Jr. Flyers 15's
6 79 Waterloo Michael Phelan 2006-05-04 RD Chicago Mission 15's
6 80 Fargo Mason Stenger 2006-03-05 LD Benilde/St. Margaret's HS Red Knights
6 81 Cedar Rapids Ryder Shea 2006-05-04 G St. George's School Dragons
6 82 Omaha
(from Madison)		 Jordan Geike 2006-01-03 F Windy City Storm 15s
6 83 Tri-City
(from Omaha)		 Ryan Kroll 2006-04-04 LD Chicago Mission 15's
6 84 Youngstown Diego Buttazzoni 2006-01-13 C BWC Academy U18 Prep
6 85 Muskegon Jack Sadowski 2006-07-29 LW Boston Jr. Eagles 16U AAA Elite
6 86 Lincoln Tanner Henricks 2006-07-25 RD Shattuck-St. Mary's Sabres 15's
6 87 Dubuque Charlie Arend 2006-01-10 C Chicago Mission 15's
6 88 Sioux City Drew Bross 2006-05-29 F St. Louis Blues AAA 16U
6 89 Tri-City
(from Chicago)		 Brandt Dubey 2006-02-12 LD Buffalo Jr. Sabres 16U
6 90 Muskegon
(from Tri-City)		 Sebastian Gatto 2006-01-24 G Detroit HoneyBaked 15's
7 91 Tri-City
(from Des Moines)		 Dallas Vieau 2006-03-20 F Hermantown HS Hawks
7 92 Sioux Falls Jackson Smithknecht 2006-07-30 LD St. Michael/Albertville HS Knights
7 93 Green Bay Owen Buesgens 2006-03-14 RD Chanhassen HS Storm
7 94 Waterloo Lincoln Hjelm 2006-04-07 F NorthStar Christian Acad. Knights 16U
7 95 Fargo Justin Bartley 2006-09-22 RD Chicago Mission 15's
7 96 Cedar Rapids Jack Montaldo 2006-06-04 RD Mount St. Charles Academy 15's
7 97 Madison Lucas Mann 2006-02-19 F Hill-Murray HS Pioneers
7 98 Madison
(from Omaha)		 Chase Nyitray 2006-02-07 RD Detroit HoneyBaked 15's
7 99 Omaha
(from Youngstown)		 Nate Porter 2006-03-10 RW Dexter Southfield School
7 100 Muskegon Barrett Dexheimer 2006-05-03 LD Edina HS Hornets
7 101 Lincoln Jack Edwards 2006-06-21 C Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 15's
7 102 Des Moines
(from Dubuque)		 Tristan Trevino 2006-07-06 RD Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 15's
7 103 Sioux City Chase Stefanek 2006-08-01 F Mount St. Charles Academy 15's
7 104 Chicago Shjon Podein 2006-09-18 F MN BEL Sharks
7 105 Chicago
(from Tri-City)		 Alex Thompson 2006-01-16 RD Sioux Falls POWER 16U
8 106 Des Moines Brittan Alstead 2006-01-06 F Wayzata HS Trojans
8 107 Lincoln
(from Sioux Falls)		 Vladimir Bakhtov 2006-11-29 F Shattuck-St. Mary's Sabres 15's
8 108 Green Bay Tyler Chiovetti 2006-06-09 C Los Angeles Jr. Kings 15's
8 109 Waterloo John Mustard 2006-08-16 C Bergen Catholic HS
8 110 Fargo Thomas Zocco 2006-06-15 RW Long Island Gulls 16U
8 111 Cedar Rapids Isaiah Yates 2006-11-01 LW Los Angeles Jr. Kings 15's
8 112 Madison Jackson Ernst 2006-06-06 F Lakeville South HS Cougars
8 113 Omaha Niko Tournas 2006-02-17 RW Yale Jr. Bulldogs 15's
8 114 Cedar Rapids
(from Youngstown)		 Erik Kald 2006-03-06 RD North Jersey Avalanche 15's
8 115 Chicago
(from Muskegon)		 Carson Pilgrim 2006-02-20 F Warroad HS Warriors
8 116 Lincoln Brendan Dunphy 2006-02-02 LD Anaheim Jr. Ducks 16U
8 117 Dubuque Gavin Garland 2006-02-08 C Delta Hockey Academy U17 Prep
8 118 Sioux City Cole Longacre 2006-05-26 LD Windy City Storm 15s
8 119 Sioux Falls
(from Chicago)		 Harrison Smith 2006-02-07 RW Florida Alliance 15's South
8 120 Sioux City
(from Tri-City)		 Malcolm Baar 2006-04-10 F Team Maryland 16U
9 121 Des Moines Mason Peapenburg 2006-06-09 RD Team Wisconsin 15's
9 122 Omaha
(from Sioux Falls)		 Luke Gallo 2006-07-01 F Mount St. Charles Academy 15's
9 123 Green Bay Néka Jean 2006-02-19 F Mount Academy Saints U17
9 124 Tri-City
(from Waterloo)		 Joseph Delaurentis 2006-05-16 C Westchester Express 15's
9 125 Fargo Mason McElroy 2006-03-13 G Benilde/St. Margaret's HS Red Knights
9 126 Cedar Rapids Toby Carlson 2006-06-07 F Team Alaska 15's
9 127 Madison Matt Mullman 2006-01-17 RD Edina HS Hornets
9 128 Tri-City
(from Omaha)		 Alex Visnappu 2006-01-11 RD Bishop Kearney Selects 15's
9 129 Sioux City
(from Youngstown)		 Nathan Larioza 2006-08-01 LD Culver Academy Eagles 16U
9 130 Muskegon Daniel Berehowsky 2006-09-29 C Detroit HoneyBaked 15's
9 131 Lincoln Troy Hunka 2006-02-06 RW Cleveland Barons 15's
9 132 Dubuque Robert Bartell 2006-03-15 F Chicago Mission 15's
9 133 Sioux City Brooks Cullen 2006-09-13 F Minnesota Blue Ox 15's
9 134 Fargo
(from Chicago)		 Luka Rohloff 2006-10-06 LD Minnesota Blue Ox 15's
9 135 Dubuque
(from Tri-City)		 Patrick Fortune 2006-09-11 RW Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 15's
10 136 Des Moines Dennis Lominac 2006-01-11 LW Detroit Compuware 15's
10 137 Sioux Falls Caleb Heil 2006-06-17 G Sioux Falls POWER 16U
10 138 Green Bay Jack Brauti 2006-05-24 LD Shattuck-St. Mary's Sabres 15's
10 139 Waterloo Jack Genovese 2006-02-09 C Long Island Gulls 16U
10 140 Fargo Ryan Lund 2006-02-26 LD Warroad HS Warriors
10 141 Cedar Rapids Deke Davidson 2006-06-04 LD Seacoast PA Spartans 15's
10 142 Madison Brenden Tighe 2006-08-14 RW Detroit HoneyBaked 15's
10 143 Omaha Raoul Boilard 2006-01-07 C Magog Cantonniers U18 AAA
10 144 Omaha
(from Youngstown)		 Blake Barnes 2006-07-31 LD Detroit Little Caesars 15's
10 145 Muskegon Michael Minchello 2006-06-05 F Boston Jr. Eagles 16U Moran
10 146 Lincoln William Shields 2006-03-24 C Bishop Kearney Selects 15's
10 147 Dubuque Aron Kiviharju 2006-01-25 LD TPS Turku U20
10 148 Sioux City Jason Bourdukofsky 2006-01-26 F Team Alaska 15's
10 149 Omaha
(from Chicago)		 Marcus Kearsey 2006-03-17 LD Rothesay Netherwood Varsity U18
10 150 Lincoln
(from Tri-City)		 Vince Kalscheur 2006-05-14 F Middleton HS Cardinals