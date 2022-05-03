The United States Hockey League (USHL) completed its first phase of the long-awaited draft for what will be the upcoming season. This year the draft took place as expected on May 2, 2022 and the second phase will be on May 3.
Matthew Frost was the first player drafted by the Waterloo Black Hawks, he was one of the top young players for the draft. Frost and the rest of the players in the USHL draft were born in 2006, all are 16 years old or younger.
The first phase of the USHL draft is an opportunity for players since, thanks to the fact that this phase is considered the best, most players get schoolarship offers in 2022 to play with a college interested in their services.
USHL Draft 2022: Phase 1 results
These players are considered the top prospects available in the country, but teams have an option to sign a couple of tenders before the draft, although most teams prefer not to do so since it limits them during the draft.
The USHL regular season ended on April 23, 2022, the first round of the playoffs were played between April 25 and 28 and at this time (April 29 – May 4) the conference semifinals are being played. The remainder of the USHL postseason will end on the May 25 Clark Cup Playoffs.
|Rd
|Rk
|Team
|Player
|DOB
|Pos
|Last Team
|1
|1
|Waterloo
(from Des Moines)
|Matthew Frost
|2006-09-11
|C
|South Kent Selects Academy 16U
|1
|2
|Sioux Falls
|Reid Varkonyi
|2006-01-15
|C
|Northern Alberta Xtreme U18 Prep
|1
|3
|Green Bay
|Aidan Park
|2006-01-06
|F
|Shattuck-St. Mary's Sabres 16U
|1
|4
|Waterloo
|Tender
|1
|5
|Fargo
|Mac Swanson
|2006-01-10
|F
|Team Alaska 15's
|1
|6
|Cedar Rapids
|Lukas Fischer
|2006-09-09
|LD
|Detroit Compuware 15's
|1
|7
|Madison
|Tender
|1
|8
|Des Moines
(from Omaha)
|Geno Carcone
|2006-11-14
|LW
|Bishop Kearney Selects 15's
|1
|9
|Youngstown
|Tory Pitner
|2006-03-06
|RD
|South Kent Selects Academy 15's
|1
|10
|Muskegon
|Tender
|1
|11
|Lincoln
|Adam Kleber
|2006-03-24
|RD
|Chaska HS Hawks
|1
|12
|Dubuque
|Gavin Cornforth
|2006-12-15
|RW
|Thayer Academy Tigers
|1
|13
|Sioux City
|Drake Murray
|2006-03-29
|RD
|Shattuck-St. Mary's Sabres 16U
|1
|14
|Chicago
|Tender
|1
|15
|Tri-City
|Tender
|2
|16
|Des Moines
|Theo Kiss
|2006-07-13
|C
|Mount St. Charles Academy 15's
|2
|17
|Muskegon
(from Sioux Falls)
|Teddy Spitznagel
|2006-04-06
|C
|Detroit HoneyBaked 15's
|2
|18
|Green Bay
|Will Zellers
|2006-04-04
|F
|Shattuck-St. Mary's Sabres 15's
|2
|19
|Waterloo
|Kiernan Poulin
|2006-01-05
|RD
|Boston Advantage 15's
|2
|20
|Youngstown
(from Fargo)
|Grant Young
|2006-03-22
|F
|Windy City Storm 15s
|2
|21
|Waterloo
(from Cedar Rapids)
|Callum Hughes
|2006-01-22
|F
|Long Island Gulls 16U
|2
|22
|Madison
|Ryker Lee
|2006-11-08
|RW
|Shattuck-St. Mary's Sabres 15's
|2
|23
|Waterloo
(from Omaha)
|Eero Butella
|2006-02-21
|RW
|Chicago Mission 15's
|2
|24
|Youngstown
|Finn McLaughlin
|2006-02-28
|LD
|Windy City Storm 15s
|2
|25
|Muskegon
|Tender
|2
|26
|Des Moines
(from Lincoln)
|Carson Clark
|2006-07-15
|LD
|MN BEL Sharks
|2
|27
|Dubuque
|Colin Frank
|2006-03-22
|RW
|Anaheim Jr. Ducks 16U
|2
|28
|Omaha
(from Sioux City)
|Carsten Kayter
|2006-08-30
|LD
|Warman Wildcats U18 AAA
|2
|29
|Chicago
|Tender
|2
|30
|Tri-City
|Tender
|3
|31
|Des Moines
|Nathan DellaDonna
|2006-08-22
|C
|Bishop Kearney Selects 15's
|3
|32
|Sioux Falls
|John McNelis
|2006-01-09
|LW
|Detroit Little Caesars 15's
|3
|33
|Green Bay
|Andrew O'Sullivan
|2006-08-15
|RD
|Boston Advantage 15's
|3
|34
|Omaha
(from Waterloo)
|Ben Miller
|2006-03-01
|F
|Hill-Murray HS Pioneers
|3
|35
|Muskegon
(from Fargo)
|Yoonho Chung
|2006-05-21
|RD
|Los Angeles Jr. Kings 15's
|3
|36
|Youngstown
(from Cedar Rapids)
|Andrew DellaSalla
|2006-05-08
|LW
|Brunswick School Bruins
|3
|37
|Madison
|Charlie Michaud
|2006-08-12
|F
|Detroit Little Caesars 15's
|3
|38
|Cedar Rapids
(from Omaha)
|Gavin Uhlenkamp
|2006-03-27
|F
|Chanhassen HS Storm
|3
|39
|Fargo
(from Youngstown)
|Jake Merens
|2006-11-10
|RW
|Chicago Mission 15's
|3
|40
|Chicago
(from Muskegon)
|Bill Zonnon
|2006-10-03
|F
|Northwood School Prep Huskies
|3
|41
|Waterloo
(from Lincoln)
|John Stout
|2006-04-20
|LD
|Minnetonka HS Skippers
|3
|42
|Dubuque
|Julian Brown
|2006-04-10
|LD
|North Jersey Avalanche 15's
|3
|43
|Youngstown
(from Sioux City)
|Landon Stringfellow
|2006-05-10
|LD
|Andover HS Huskies
|3
|44
|Youngstown
(from Chicago)
|Ryan Rucinski
|2006-12-01
|RW
|Cleveland Barons 15's
|3
|45
|Omaha
(from Tri-City)
|Jack Hamilton
|2006-02-17
|LD
|Culver Academy Eagles 16U
|4
|46
|Des Moines
|Connor Bewick
|2006-04-05
|RD
|Team Illinois 15's
|4
|47
|Sioux Falls
|Daniel D'Alessandro
|2006-01-28
|RD
|Long Island Gulls 16U
|4
|48
|Green Bay
|Garin Ludwig
|2006-02-17
|LD
|Team Alaska 15's
|4
|49
|Omaha
(from Waterloo)
|Elliott Groenewold
|2006-02-04
|LD
|Bishop's College Bears Prep U16
|4
|50
|Youngstown
(from Fargo)
|Luke Osburn
|2006-09-09
|LD
|Detroit Compuware 15's
|4
|51
|Cedar Rapids
|Michael Risteau
|2006-02-24
|F
|Benilde/St. Margaret's HS Red Knights
|4
|52
|Madison
|Jack Lackas
|2006-12-26
|F
|Phoenix Jr. Coyotes 15's
|4
|53
|Chicago
(from Omaha)
|Joey Macrina
|2006-01-09
|LW
|Valley Forge Minutemen 15's
|4
|54
|Fargo
(from Youngstown)
|Louis Wehmann
|2006-04-12
|F
|Providence Academy HS Lions
|4
|55
|Muskegon
|Jack Galanek
|2006-06-04
|LW
|Shattuck-St. Mary's Sabres 15's
|4
|56
|Tri-City
(from Lincoln)
|Alex Bales
|2006-07-06
|LD
|Kent School Lions
|4
|57
|Dubuque
|Michael Barron
|2006-07-12
|C
|Detroit Victory Honda 15's
|4
|58
|Sioux City
|Caden Kelly
|2006-01-15
|RW
|Mississauga Senators U16 AAA
|4
|59
|Sioux Falls
(from Chicago)
|Jason Davenport
|2006-06-29
|RD
|Detroit Little Caesars 15's
|4
|60
|Chicago
(from Tri-City)
|Owen Tylec
|2006-10-16
|F
|Buffalo Jr. Sabres 15's
|5
|61
|Lincoln
(from Des Moines)
|Ethan Weber
|2006-12-10
|RD
|Los Angeles Jr. Kings 15's
|5
|62
|Sioux Falls
|Ashton Schultz
|2006-10-03
|RW
|MN BEL Sharks
|5
|63
|Green Bay
|Thomas Prendergast
|2006-06-14
|F
|Colorado Thunderbirds 15's
|5
|64
|Waterloo
|Joseph Monteiro
|2006-01-12
|C
|Mount St. Charles Academy 15's
|5
|65
|Chicago
(from Fargo)
|Matthew Butler
|2006-05-19
|F
|Pinnacle Growlers U18 AAA
|5
|66
|Cedar Rapids
|Ronnie Hill
|2006-10-03
|F
|Seacoast PA Spartans 15's
|5
|67
|Madison
|Ryan Lukko
|2006-08-16
|LD
|New Jersey Rockets 15's
|5
|68
|Youngstown
(from Omaha)
|Evan Sofikitis
|2006-12-02
|RD
|Detroit Little Caesars 15's
|5
|69
|Youngstown
|Brecken Smith
|2006-12-13
|F
|Detroit Little Caesars 15's
|5
|70
|Muskegon
|Tyler McGowan
|2006-03-07
|RD
|Anaheim Jr. Ducks 16U
|5
|71
|Lincoln
|Tyler Wood
|2006-02-15
|LW
|South Kent Selects Academy 15's
|5
|72
|Dubuque
|Thatcher Bernstein
|2006-07-17
|G
|Noble and Greenough School Bulldogs
|5
|73
|Sioux City
|Paul Spino
|2006-04-14
|RD
|Colorado Thunderbirds 16U
|5
|74
|Chicago
|Carson McGinley
|2006-05-15
|F
|Phoenix Jr. Coyotes 15's
|5
|75
|Tri-City
|Ihnat Pazii
|2006-12-04
|F
|Anaheim Jr. Ice Dogs 15s
|6
|76
|Des Moines
|Henry Lechner
|2006-11-03
|LW
|Academy of Holy Angels HS Stars
|6
|77
|Sioux Falls
|Grant Dillard
|2006-02-03
|RW
|Bishop Kearney Selects 15's
|6
|78
|Green Bay
|Cael Primanti
|2006-05-03
|F
|Philadelphia Jr. Flyers 15's
|6
|79
|Waterloo
|Michael Phelan
|2006-05-04
|RD
|Chicago Mission 15's
|6
|80
|Fargo
|Mason Stenger
|2006-03-05
|LD
|Benilde/St. Margaret's HS Red Knights
|6
|81
|Cedar Rapids
|Ryder Shea
|2006-05-04
|G
|St. George's School Dragons
|6
|82
|Omaha
(from Madison)
|Jordan Geike
|2006-01-03
|F
|Windy City Storm 15s
|6
|83
|Tri-City
(from Omaha)
|Ryan Kroll
|2006-04-04
|LD
|Chicago Mission 15's
|6
|84
|Youngstown
|Diego Buttazzoni
|2006-01-13
|C
|BWC Academy U18 Prep
|6
|85
|Muskegon
|Jack Sadowski
|2006-07-29
|LW
|Boston Jr. Eagles 16U AAA Elite
|6
|86
|Lincoln
|Tanner Henricks
|2006-07-25
|RD
|Shattuck-St. Mary's Sabres 15's
|6
|87
|Dubuque
|Charlie Arend
|2006-01-10
|C
|Chicago Mission 15's
|6
|88
|Sioux City
|Drew Bross
|2006-05-29
|F
|St. Louis Blues AAA 16U
|6
|89
|Tri-City
(from Chicago)
|Brandt Dubey
|2006-02-12
|LD
|Buffalo Jr. Sabres 16U
|6
|90
|Muskegon
(from Tri-City)
|Sebastian Gatto
|2006-01-24
|G
|Detroit HoneyBaked 15's
|7
|91
|Tri-City
(from Des Moines)
|Dallas Vieau
|2006-03-20
|F
|Hermantown HS Hawks
|7
|92
|Sioux Falls
|Jackson Smithknecht
|2006-07-30
|LD
|St. Michael/Albertville HS Knights
|7
|93
|Green Bay
|Owen Buesgens
|2006-03-14
|RD
|Chanhassen HS Storm
|7
|94
|Waterloo
|Lincoln Hjelm
|2006-04-07
|F
|NorthStar Christian Acad. Knights 16U
|7
|95
|Fargo
|Justin Bartley
|2006-09-22
|RD
|Chicago Mission 15's
|7
|96
|Cedar Rapids
|Jack Montaldo
|2006-06-04
|RD
|Mount St. Charles Academy 15's
|7
|97
|Madison
|Lucas Mann
|2006-02-19
|F
|Hill-Murray HS Pioneers
|7
|98
|Madison
(from Omaha)
|Chase Nyitray
|2006-02-07
|RD
|Detroit HoneyBaked 15's
|7
|99
|Omaha
(from Youngstown)
|Nate Porter
|2006-03-10
|RW
|Dexter Southfield School
|7
|100
|Muskegon
|Barrett Dexheimer
|2006-05-03
|LD
|Edina HS Hornets
|7
|101
|Lincoln
|Jack Edwards
|2006-06-21
|C
|Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 15's
|7
|102
|Des Moines
(from Dubuque)
|Tristan Trevino
|2006-07-06
|RD
|Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 15's
|7
|103
|Sioux City
|Chase Stefanek
|2006-08-01
|F
|Mount St. Charles Academy 15's
|7
|104
|Chicago
|Shjon Podein
|2006-09-18
|F
|MN BEL Sharks
|7
|105
|Chicago
(from Tri-City)
|Alex Thompson
|2006-01-16
|RD
|Sioux Falls POWER 16U
|8
|106
|Des Moines
|Brittan Alstead
|2006-01-06
|F
|Wayzata HS Trojans
|8
|107
|Lincoln
(from Sioux Falls)
|Vladimir Bakhtov
|2006-11-29
|F
|Shattuck-St. Mary's Sabres 15's
|8
|108
|Green Bay
|Tyler Chiovetti
|2006-06-09
|C
|Los Angeles Jr. Kings 15's
|8
|109
|Waterloo
|John Mustard
|2006-08-16
|C
|Bergen Catholic HS
|8
|110
|Fargo
|Thomas Zocco
|2006-06-15
|RW
|Long Island Gulls 16U
|8
|111
|Cedar Rapids
|Isaiah Yates
|2006-11-01
|LW
|Los Angeles Jr. Kings 15's
|8
|112
|Madison
|Jackson Ernst
|2006-06-06
|F
|Lakeville South HS Cougars
|8
|113
|Omaha
|Niko Tournas
|2006-02-17
|RW
|Yale Jr. Bulldogs 15's
|8
|114
|Cedar Rapids
(from Youngstown)
|Erik Kald
|2006-03-06
|RD
|North Jersey Avalanche 15's
|8
|115
|Chicago
(from Muskegon)
|Carson Pilgrim
|2006-02-20
|F
|Warroad HS Warriors
|8
|116
|Lincoln
|Brendan Dunphy
|2006-02-02
|LD
|Anaheim Jr. Ducks 16U
|8
|117
|Dubuque
|Gavin Garland
|2006-02-08
|C
|Delta Hockey Academy U17 Prep
|8
|118
|Sioux City
|Cole Longacre
|2006-05-26
|LD
|Windy City Storm 15s
|8
|119
|Sioux Falls
(from Chicago)
|Harrison Smith
|2006-02-07
|RW
|Florida Alliance 15's South
|8
|120
|Sioux City
(from Tri-City)
|Malcolm Baar
|2006-04-10
|F
|Team Maryland 16U
|9
|121
|Des Moines
|Mason Peapenburg
|2006-06-09
|RD
|Team Wisconsin 15's
|9
|122
|Omaha
(from Sioux Falls)
|Luke Gallo
|2006-07-01
|F
|Mount St. Charles Academy 15's
|9
|123
|Green Bay
|Néka Jean
|2006-02-19
|F
|Mount Academy Saints U17
|9
|124
|Tri-City
(from Waterloo)
|Joseph Delaurentis
|2006-05-16
|C
|Westchester Express 15's
|9
|125
|Fargo
|Mason McElroy
|2006-03-13
|G
|Benilde/St. Margaret's HS Red Knights
|9
|126
|Cedar Rapids
|Toby Carlson
|2006-06-07
|F
|Team Alaska 15's
|9
|127
|Madison
|Matt Mullman
|2006-01-17
|RD
|Edina HS Hornets
|9
|128
|Tri-City
(from Omaha)
|Alex Visnappu
|2006-01-11
|RD
|Bishop Kearney Selects 15's
|9
|129
|Sioux City
(from Youngstown)
|Nathan Larioza
|2006-08-01
|LD
|Culver Academy Eagles 16U
|9
|130
|Muskegon
|Daniel Berehowsky
|2006-09-29
|C
|Detroit HoneyBaked 15's
|9
|131
|Lincoln
|Troy Hunka
|2006-02-06
|RW
|Cleveland Barons 15's
|9
|132
|Dubuque
|Robert Bartell
|2006-03-15
|F
|Chicago Mission 15's
|9
|133
|Sioux City
|Brooks Cullen
|2006-09-13
|F
|Minnesota Blue Ox 15's
|9
|134
|Fargo
(from Chicago)
|Luka Rohloff
|2006-10-06
|LD
|Minnesota Blue Ox 15's
|9
|135
|Dubuque
(from Tri-City)
|Patrick Fortune
|2006-09-11
|RW
|Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 15's
|10
|136
|Des Moines
|Dennis Lominac
|2006-01-11
|LW
|Detroit Compuware 15's
|10
|137
|Sioux Falls
|Caleb Heil
|2006-06-17
|G
|Sioux Falls POWER 16U
|10
|138
|Green Bay
|Jack Brauti
|2006-05-24
|LD
|Shattuck-St. Mary's Sabres 15's
|10
|139
|Waterloo
|Jack Genovese
|2006-02-09
|C
|Long Island Gulls 16U
|10
|140
|Fargo
|Ryan Lund
|2006-02-26
|LD
|Warroad HS Warriors
|10
|141
|Cedar Rapids
|Deke Davidson
|2006-06-04
|LD
|Seacoast PA Spartans 15's
|10
|142
|Madison
|Brenden Tighe
|2006-08-14
|RW
|Detroit HoneyBaked 15's
|10
|143
|Omaha
|Raoul Boilard
|2006-01-07
|C
|Magog Cantonniers U18 AAA
|10
|144
|Omaha
(from Youngstown)
|Blake Barnes
|2006-07-31
|LD
|Detroit Little Caesars 15's
|10
|145
|Muskegon
|Michael Minchello
|2006-06-05
|F
|Boston Jr. Eagles 16U Moran
|10
|146
|Lincoln
|William Shields
|2006-03-24
|C
|Bishop Kearney Selects 15's
|10
|147
|Dubuque
|Aron Kiviharju
|2006-01-25
|LD
|TPS Turku U20
|10
|148
|Sioux City
|Jason Bourdukofsky
|2006-01-26
|F
|Team Alaska 15's
|10
|149
|Omaha
(from Chicago)
|Marcus Kearsey
|2006-03-17
|LD
|Rothesay Netherwood Varsity U18
|10
|150
|Lincoln
(from Tri-City)
|Vince Kalscheur
|2006-05-14
|F
|Middleton HS Cardinals