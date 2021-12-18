Utah State against Oregon State play today in the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium for the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season in the US. All exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Utah State (10-3) and Oregon State (7-5) play for the LA Bowl of the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season. This game will take place at SoFi Stadium today, December 18, 2021, at 7:30 PM (ET). One underdog with a strong record is trying to win and play beyond the bowl. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Utah State Aggies won the division and the conference title in the Mountain West Conference, they closed the regular season 10-3 overall and 7-2 in the conference. The Aggies were lethal for most of the season with three winning streaks.

Oregon State Beavers outperformed last season but it wasn't enough to fight for the division title. The offense was much more efficient during the first weeks of the 2021 season but the team's defense continues to suffer to contain the rivals.

Utah State vs Oregon State: Match Information

Date: Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California.

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial)

Utah State vs Oregon State: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Utah State vs Oregon State: Storylines

Utah State Aggies won the first three games of the season against Washington State 26-23, North Dakota 48-24 and against Air Force as the first victory within the MWC 49-45. But after those fabulous three weeks the Aggies fell into a losing streak of two straight games to Boise State 3-27 and No. 13 BYU 20-34, both games at home. The team lost only two games in the conference, one against Boise State and the other against Wyoming. The division went to the Aggies by a Head to head tiebreaker, and the conference title was a landslide victory for the Aggies over the Aztecs 46-13. The Aggies' offense is scoring an average of 33.2 points per game.

Logan Bonner is the Aggies' number one quarterback, he has thrown for 257/420 passes completed during the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season for a 61.2% ERA, 3554 passing yards, 8.5 yards per attempt, 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Oregon State Beavers closed the regular season in the PAC-12 with five wins and four losses, the team finished in third place in the North Division, a better position than last season when they were in the last sport with a negative 2-5 record overall. But the Beavers opened the 2021 season with four wins in the first five games, including two straight wins against conference rivals. After Week 7 the Beavers won two games and lost three. The team's offensive line is scoring 32.8 points per game.

Chance Nolan is the Beavers' starting quarterback with 183/288 passes completed for 63.5% effectiveness, 2414 passing yards, 8.4 yards per attempt, 19 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. The Beavers have B.J. Baylor as the top running back with 1259 yards and 13 touchdowns.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Utah State vs Oregon State in the U.S.

This 2021-22 NCAA College Football season LA Bowl game will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV (Free Trial) and other options available in the US are ABC, ABC.com, ABC App. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, table or computer.

Utah State vs Oregon State: Predictions And Odds

Utah State Aggies are underdogs with +7 ATS and +245 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a better record but the rivals have a strong offense ready for anything. Oregon State Beavers are favorites with -7 points to cover and -265 moneyline. The totals is offered at 67.5 points. The best pick for this College Football Bowl game is: Utah State Aggies +7.



FanDuel Utah State +7 / +245 Totals 67.5 Oregon State -7 / -265

* Odds via FanDuel