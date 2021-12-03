Utah against Oregon play for the Pac-12 Championship title at Allegiant Stadium for the Week 14 of the 2021 NCAA College Football season in the US. All exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

No. 17 Utah (9-3) and No. 10 Oregon (10-2) play for the Pac-12 Championship title in Week 14 of the 2021 NCAA College Football season. This game will take place at Allegiant Stadium on December 3, 2021 at 8:00 PM (ET). There is no room for mistakes in this game. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Utah Utes closed the regular season as South Division champs in the Pac-12 Conference at 8-1. The most recent victory in the conference was against Colorado 28-13 at home. They are big favorites to win the championship title.

Oregon Ducks also won the division and posted a good 7-2 record in the North Division with a shocking victory over Oregon State. The team is enjoying a unique season especially after that upset victory against Ohio State in Week 2.

Utah vs Oregon: Match Information

Date: Friday, December 3, 2021.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Utah vs Oregon: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Utah vs Oregon: Storylines

Utah Utes opened the 2021 NCAA college football season with a victory against Weber State 40-17, but after that easy game, they lost two consecutive games against BYU 17-26 and against San Diego State Aztecs 31-33. But luckily none of those losses were against conference teams. The Utes' last two victories were at home, a recent one against Colorado and another in Week 11 against the Oregon Ducks. That game against the Ducks was dominated by Utes from the first quarter, the team won the first half 28-0 and the Ducks barely scored a touchdown in the third quarter to lose by 38-7. Utah are scoring an average of 35.2 points per game and the team's defense is allowing 21.5 points per game.

The Oregon Ducks made it to the PAC-12 Championship in their own right, but they lost a key game to the Utah Utes a couple of weeks ago. That loss is a bad sign that the Ducks defense doesn't know how to stop the Utes. But this season the Ducks have won against lethal offenses like the Buckeyes, Colorado, Washington, UCLA and California. The Ducks' defense is allowing an average of 24.4 points per game and the team's offense is scoring 33.2 points.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Utah vs Oregon in the U.S.

This 2021-22 NCAA College Football season Week 14 game will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and other options available in the US are ABC, ABC.com, ABC App. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, table or computer.

Utah vs Oregon: Predictions And Odds

Utah Utes are favorites with -2.5 points to cover and -132 moneyline at FanDuel, they recently won against the visitors but in 2019 the visitors won 37-15 against the home team. Oregon Ducks are underdogs with +2.5 ATS and +122 moneyline. The totals is fixed at 58 points. The best pick for this College Football game is: Utah Utes -2.5.



FanDuel Utah -2.5 / -132 Totals 58 Oregon +2.5 / +122

* Odds via FanDuel