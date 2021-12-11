Villanova against South Dakota State play for the FCS Quarterfinals at Villanova Stadium for the FCS Playoffs of the 2021 NCAA College Football season in the US. All exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Villanova vs South Dakota State: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the the 2021 NCAA College Football FCS Quarterfinals in the US today

Villanova (10-2) and South Dakota State (10-3) play for the FCS Playoffs Quarterfinals of the 2021 NCAA College Football season. This game will take place at Villanova Stadium on December 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM (ET). The home team face an offense led by a dangerous quarterback. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

Villanova Wildcats joined the FCS Quarterfinals after winning at home against Holy Cross 21-16 in the second round of the playoffs. The season has been good for Villanova after opening the season on the road with a win against Lehigh.

South Dakota State Jackrabbits set a positive record in their conference, Missouri Valley, with 5 wins and only three losses. Their most recent victory was against Sacramento State 24-19 as part of the second round of the on the road playoffs.

Villanova vs South Dakota State: Match Information

Date: Saturday, December 11, 2021.

Time: 2:00 PM (ET)

Location: Villanova Stadium, Villanova, PA.

Villanova vs South Dakota State: Times by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

Villanova vs South Dakota State: Storylines

Villanova Wildcats won all three of the last games before the playoffs against Elon 35-0, Stony Brook 33-14 and Delaware 21-13. The 2021 NCAA season home record is positive for Villanova with 5 wins and a single home loss against William & Mary 18-13. The Wildcats offense has been deadly this season averaging 30.83 points per game. The best players on offense are Justin Covington with 742 yards and 6 touchdowns, Jalen Jackson with 572 yards and 7 touchdowns, and DeeWil Barlee with 432 yards.

Daniel Smith, Villanova’s Wildcats quarterback, this season he has thrown for 167/306 passes completed with 2,296 yards, 22 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. Connor Watkins is the team's QB2 with 9/13 passes and 1 touchdown.

South Dakota State Jackrabbits had to play the first and second rounds of the playoffs since they did not receive the bye to the second round for not being a first seed team. But the Jackrabbits passed the test in the first round of the FCS Playoffs and won easily against UC Davis at home 56-24. After that game the Jackrabbits dominated Sacramento State in the second round game of the playoffs 24-19 winning the first half and doing a highly defensive work in the second half of the game. South Dakota State Jackrabbits are scoring an average of 37.7 points per game and the team's defense allows only 18.8 points per game.

Chris Oladokun is the starting quarterback for the Jackrabbits, in the 2021 NCAA season he has thrown for 204/328 passes completed with 62.5%, 2697 yards for 22 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. In the playoffs, Oladokun threw 2 touchdowns without interceptions.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Villanova vs South Dakota State in the U.S.

This 2021-22 NCAA College Football season FCS Playoffs Quarterfinals game will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by: ESPN+. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, table or computer.

Villanova vs South Dakota State: Predictions And Odds

Villanova Wildcats are underdogs with +8.5 ATS and +245 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a strong offense but their defense is struggling in the playoffs. South Dakota State are favored with -8.5 points to cover and -290 moneyline. The totals is offered at 48.5 points. The best pick for this College Football game is: Villanova Wildcats +8.5.

FanDuel Villanova +8.5 / +245 Totals 48.5 South Dakota State -8.5 / -290

