Argentina will play against England this Saturday, September 9 in a match for the Rugby World Cup 2023 group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
This is one of the most captivating duels in the group stage, and it could potentially determine the group’s leadership. Argentina and England stand out as the two primary contenders to claim the top spot, underscoring the critical significance of this matchup.
While Japan is also a formidable team in the group, with their own chances, both Argentina and England are viewed as the frontrunners. In this head-to-head encounter, Argentina enters as the underdogs. Nevertheless, England should not become overly confident and must strive to secure a victory that holds considerable importance.
Argentina vs England: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (September 10)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Chile: 4:00 PM
Fiji: 7:00 AM (September 10)
France: 9:00 PM
Georgia: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Japan: 4:00 AM (September 10)
Namibia: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 7:00 AM (September 10)
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Romania: 10:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Samoa: 8:00 AM (September 10)
Tonga: 8:00 AM (September 10)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Uruguay: 4:00 PM (ET)
Argentina vs England: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN
Australia: Stan Sport
Belgium: Telenet
Brazil: ESPN Brasil
Canada: TSN
Chile: ESPN
Fiji: Fiji TV
France: TF1 Group, France 2
Georgia: GPB
Ireland: EIRCOM, RTE, Virgin
Italy: RAI
Japan: DAZN, J Sports NTV, NHK
Namibia: SuperSport
Netherlands: Ziggo Sports
New Zealand: Sky Sport
Norway: NENT Group
Poland: Polsat
Portugal: Sport TV Portugal
Romania: Digi Sport, Orange Sport
South Africa: SuperSport
Spain: Movistar Deportes
Samoa: Fiji TV
Tonga: Fiji TV
UK: ITV, S4C
United States: Peacock, NBC
Uruguay: ESPN