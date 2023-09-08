Argentina will play against England this Saturday, September 9 in a match for the Rugby World Cup 2023 group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

This is one of the most captivating duels in the group stage, and it could potentially determine the group’s leadership. Argentina and England stand out as the two primary contenders to claim the top spot, underscoring the critical significance of this matchup.

While Japan is also a formidable team in the group, with their own chances, both Argentina and England are viewed as the frontrunners. In this head-to-head encounter, Argentina enters as the underdogs. Nevertheless, England should not become overly confident and must strive to secure a victory that holds considerable importance.

Argentina vs England: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (September 10)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Chile: 4:00 PM

Fiji: 7:00 AM (September 10)

France: 9:00 PM

Georgia: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Japan: 4:00 AM (September 10)

Namibia: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 7:00 AM (September 10)

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Romania: 10:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Samoa: 8:00 AM (September 10)

Tonga: 8:00 AM (September 10)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Uruguay: 4:00 PM (ET)

Argentina vs England: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN

Australia: Stan Sport

Belgium: Telenet

Brazil: ESPN Brasil

Canada: TSN

Chile: ESPN

Fiji: Fiji TV

France: TF1 Group, France 2

Georgia: GPB

Ireland: EIRCOM, RTE, Virgin

Italy: RAI

Japan: DAZN, J Sports NTV, NHK

Namibia: SuperSport

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports

New Zealand: Sky Sport

Norway: NENT Group

Poland: Polsat

Portugal: Sport TV Portugal

Romania: Digi Sport, Orange Sport

South Africa: SuperSport

Spain: Movistar Deportes

Samoa: Fiji TV

Tonga: Fiji TV

UK: ITV, S4C

United States: Peacock, NBC

Uruguay: ESPN