Australia and Georgia face each other this Saturday, September 9 in a match for the Rugby World Cup 2023 group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The Rugby World Cup has commenced for one of the primary contenders aiming to reach the final stages. Australia, a prominent southern hemisphere rugby powerhouse, is eagerly looking to showcase their talent in the 2023 edition of the tournament.

Their opening match will be against a team that has shown significant improvement in recent years but is not yet among the world’s strongest. Georgia is not considered a favorite to progress from this group, but they are determined to give their best effort and potentially spring a surprise.

Australia vs Georgia: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (September 10)

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

Chile: 1:00 PM

Fiji: 4:00 AM (September 10)

France: 6:00 PM

Georgia: 8:00 PM

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Japan: 1:00 AM (September 10)

Namibia: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 4:00 AM (September 10)

Norway: 6:00 PM

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Romania: 7:00 PM

South Africa: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Samoa: 5:00 AM (September 10)

Tonga: 5:00 AM (September 10)

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Uruguay: 1:00 PM (ET)

Australia vs Georgia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN

Australia: Stan Sport

Belgium: Telenet

Brazil: ESPN Brasil

Canada: TSN

Chile: ESPN

Fiji: Fiji TV

France: TF1 Group, France 2

Georgia: GPB

Ireland: EIRCOM, RTE, Virgin

Italy: RAI

Japan: DAZN, J Sports NTV, NHK

Namibia: SuperSport

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports

New Zealand: Sky Sport

Norway: NENT Group

Poland: Polsat

Portugal: Sport TV Portugal

Romania: Digi Sport, Orange Sport

South Africa: SuperSport

Spain: Movistar Deportes

Samoa: Fiji TV

Tonga: Fiji TV

UK: ITV, S4C

United States: Peacock, NBC

Uruguay: ESPN