Australia and Georgia face each other this Saturday, September 9 in a match for the Rugby World Cup 2023 group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The Rugby World Cup has commenced for one of the primary contenders aiming to reach the final stages. Australia, a prominent southern hemisphere rugby powerhouse, is eagerly looking to showcase their talent in the 2023 edition of the tournament.
Their opening match will be against a team that has shown significant improvement in recent years but is not yet among the world’s strongest. Georgia is not considered a favorite to progress from this group, but they are determined to give their best effort and potentially spring a surprise.
Australia vs Georgia: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM (September 10)
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM
Fiji: 4:00 AM (September 10)
France: 6:00 PM
Georgia: 8:00 PM
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Japan: 1:00 AM (September 10)
Namibia: 6:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
New Zealand: 4:00 AM (September 10)
Norway: 6:00 PM
Poland: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Romania: 7:00 PM
South Africa: 6:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Samoa: 5:00 AM (September 10)
Tonga: 5:00 AM (September 10)
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 12:00 PM (ET)
Uruguay: 1:00 PM (ET)
Australia vs Georgia: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN
Australia: Stan Sport
Belgium: Telenet
Brazil: ESPN Brasil
Canada: TSN
Chile: ESPN
Fiji: Fiji TV
France: TF1 Group, France 2
Georgia: GPB
Ireland: EIRCOM, RTE, Virgin
Italy: RAI
Japan: DAZN, J Sports NTV, NHK
Namibia: SuperSport
Netherlands: Ziggo Sports
New Zealand: Sky Sport
Norway: NENT Group
Poland: Polsat
Portugal: Sport TV Portugal
Romania: Digi Sport, Orange Sport
South Africa: SuperSport
Spain: Movistar Deportes
Samoa: Fiji TV
Tonga: Fiji TV
UK: ITV, S4C
United States: Peacock, NBC
Uruguay: ESPN