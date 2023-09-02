Watch Arkansas State vs Oklahoma for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Arkansas State and Oklahoma meet in the 2023 NCAA DI Football season. This game will take place at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman. The visitors have a long season ahead of them and the worst thing is that they start against a big favorite. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Arkansas State vs Oklahoma online free in the US on Fubo]

The Red Wolves had another bad season in 2022 with a losing record of 3-9 overall and 1-7 within the conference, thus being the worst record within the Sun Belt Conference.

The Sooners begin the year as No. 20 ranked, they want to improve the record of 2022 since they finished that season with 6-7 overall and 3-6 within the Big 12.

When will Arkansas State vs Oklahoma be played?

Arkansas State and Oklahoma play for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season on Saturday, September 2 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman. The visitors know that the home team is not going through a good moment after a bad season.

Arkansas State vs Oklahoma: Time by state in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Arkansas State vs Oklahoma in the US

This game for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season, Arkansas State and Oklahoma at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman on Saturday, September 2, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN.