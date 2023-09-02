This weekend the Formula 1 will present the 14th race of the 2023 season, the Italian Grand Prix. Here you can find all you need to know about this race, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Italian Grand Prix online free in the US on Fubo]

Following his victory in the Netherlands, Max Verstappen is poised to further extend his lead over the rest of the teams. However, in this instance, he will begin from the second position on the grid, as the pole position for the Grand Prix will be occupied by the Spaniard, Carlos Sainz.

This presents a favorable opportunity for Ferrari, despite the substantial difference in the teams’ championship standings, to narrow the gap by securing some points. Notably, Charles Leclerc will commence the race from third place. Russell and Hamilton, who are positioned 4th and 8th, respectively, will also be aiming to contribute points to Mercedes, who currently occupy the second spot in the standings.

When will F1 2023 Italian Grand Prix take place?

The F1 Italian Grand Prix 2023 will take place at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza in Monza, Italy this Sunday, September 3 at 9:00 AM (ET).

Italian Grand Prix: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

How to watch F1 2023 Italian Grand Prix

This F1 Italian Grand Prix 2023 will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN. In the UK you can watch it on: Sky Sports F1.