Watch F1 2023 Singapore Grand Prix for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The Formula 1 will have this weekend the Singapore Grand Prix, 15th race of the 2023 season. Here you can find all you need to know about this race, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Singapore Grand Prix online free in the US on Fubo]

The 15th Grand Prix of the season offers a distinct opportunity for teams aiming to challenge the dominant Red Bulls, who have thus far demonstrated their superiority. Notably, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will commence from the 11th and 13th positions, respectively.

The ones who have capitalized on this opportunity most effectively are the Ferraris, with Carlos Sainz securing pole position and Charles Leclerc taking 3rd place. With George Russell in 2nd position and Hamilton in 5th, Mercedes represents another team that could exploit this exceptional chance.

When will F1 2023 Singapore Grand Prix take place?

The F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2023 will take place at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Marina Bay, Singapore this Sunday, September 17 at 8:00 AM (ET).

Singapore Grand Prix: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 AM

CT: 7:00 AM

MT: 6:00 AM

PT: 5:00 AM

How to watch F1 2023 Singapore Grand Prix

This F1 Italian Grand Prix 2023 will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN. In the UK you can watch it on: Sky Sports F1.