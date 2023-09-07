Watch France vs New Zealand for Rugby World Cup 2023 in your country

The moment we’ve been waiting for is finally here. The Rugby World Cup 2023 gets underway on Friday, September 8, when host nation France take on New Zealand at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis.

[Watch France vs New Zealand online in the US on PeacockTV]

The French national team arrives in this tournament as a strong candidate to have a deep run, as the country aims to lift the trophy for the first time. With a star-studded team headlined by Antoine Dupont, France want to make history in home soil.

However, the All Blacks are expected to make things hard. The three-time world champions hope to get back to the top after having to settle with a bronze medal in Japan 2019. Needless to say, this is a must-watch for all rugby fans.

France vs. New Zealand: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:15 PM

Australia: 5:15 AM (Saturday)

Bangladesh: 1:15 AM (Saturday)

Belgium: 9:15 PM

Brazil: 4:15 PM

Canada: 3:15 PM (EDT)

Croatia: 9:15 PM

Denmark: 9:15 PM

Egypt: 10:15 PM

France: 9:15 PM

Germany: 9:15 PM

Ghana: 7:15 PM

Greece: 10:15 PM

India: 12:45 AM (Saturday)

Indonesia: 3:15 AM (Saturday)

Ireland: 8:15 PM

Israel: 10:15 PM

Italy: 9:15 PM

Jamaica: 2:15 PM

Kenya: 10:15 PM

Malaysia: 3:15 AM (Saturday)

Mexico: 1:15 PM

Morocco: 8:15 PM

Netherlands: 9:15 PM

New Zealand: 7:15 AM (Saturday)

Nigeria: 8:15 PM

Norway: 9:15 PM

Philippines: 3:15 AM (Saturday)

Poland: 9:15 PM

Portugal: 8:15 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:15 PM

Serbia: 9:15 PM

Singapore: 3:15 AM (Saturday)

South Africa: 9:15 PM

Spain: 9:15 PM

Sweden: 9:15 PM

Switzerland: 9:15 PM

UAE: 11:15 PM

UK: 8:15 PM

United States: 3:15 PM (ET)

How to Watch France vs. New Zealand in your Country

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Stan

Belgium: Telenet

Brazil: Star+

Denmark: Viaplay

Egypt: Starzplay

France: TF1, M6, France TV

Ghana: Starzplay

Ireland: RTE, Virgin

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: Sky Italia, RAI

Jamaica: Star+

Mexico: Star+

Netherlands: Ziggo

New Zealand: Sky NZ, Stuff

Nigeria: Starzplay

Portugal: Sport TV

South Africa: Supersport

Spain: Movistar+

UK: ITV, S4C

United States: PeacockTV, NBC