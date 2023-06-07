The semifinals of the 2023 French Open will have the defending champion. This is a game that is going to have Iga Swiatek playing Beatriz Haddad Maia for a place in the final. Read more about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Iga Swiatek vs Beatriz Haddad Maia online free in the US on Fubo]

Swiatek continues eliminating opponents with an unstoppable level. Not only she hasn’t lost a single set so far, but she also won with complete easy her five games. In the quarterfinals she took down Coco Gauff with a 6-4; 6-2.

Haddad Maia had a totally different tournament before this round. Except for her first-round win where she lost just one game, the Brazilian had to play three sets in every matchup she played. She has been almost 14 hours on the court, more than twice the time of her opponent.

When will Iga Swiatek vs Beatriz Haddad Maia be played?

Iga Swiatek will meet with Beatriz Haddad Maia in the semifinals of the 2023 French Open this Thursday, June 8. The game will be played at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Iga Swiatek vs Beatriz Haddad Maia: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:15 AM

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

*This game goes after the other semifinal, set to start at 9:00 AM (ET)

How to watch Iga Swiatek vs Beatriz Haddad Maia in the US

The game between Iga Swiatek and Beatriz Haddad Maia in the semifinals of the 2023 French Open will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Tennis Channel and NBC are the other options.