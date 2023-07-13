Novak Djokovic‘s relentless display of unparalleled skill and determination has made him an unstoppable force at Wimbledon 2023. With a semifinal match against Jannik Sinner just hours away, he now stands shoulder to shoulder with Roger Federer‘s Grand Slam record, making his 46th appearance in this round.

Djokovic’s exceptional performances have left spectators in awe, as he appears invincible against any opponent. With an illustrious career boasting 23 Grand Slam titles, including 10 Australian Opens, three Roland Garros victories, seven Wimbledon triumphs, and three US Open conquests, Djokovic is on the verge of creating even greater history.

As the sole veteran presence in the men’s draw at 36 years old, he continues to solidify his status as the greatest of all time. He can break new records every time he participates in any tournament, so his motivation is not a concern. The players aiming to dethrone him are Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, and Daniil Medvedev.

Novak Djokovic Selects the Favorite to Win the Title at Wimbledon 2023

Ahead of the French Open, Djokovic claimed that Alcaraz was the favorite due to the tournament being played on clay. However, he has now identified another player as the favorite to win the title on the grass court.

“I don’t want to sound arrogant but of course I’m considering myself favorite. Judging the results that I had in my career here and in the previous four occasions of Wimbledon that I won, and reaching another semifinal, I do consider myself favorite”, Djokovic stated.