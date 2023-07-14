Novak Djokovic‘s extraordinary performance at Wimbledon 2023 has placed him on the brink of etching his name further in tennis history. With an impressive tally of 23 Grand Slam titles, Djokovic is poised to add more remarkable accomplishments to his already illustrious resume at this year’s tournament.

Djokovic consistently strives for greatness every time he steps onto the court, exemplified by his recent triumph at the French Open. In addition to his previous achievements, he achieved another significant milestone by securing his 350th win across all Grand Slam events with a second-round win.

Such an accomplishment placed him in an elite group previously occupied solely by Roger Federer and Serena Williams in singles. However, he continued winning matches. As Djokovic prepares to face Jannik Sinner in the semifinals, his remarkable consistency at the All England Club serves as a testament to his exceptional skills and presents a formidable challenge for his opponents.

Who Was the Last Player to Defeat Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon?

If a player wins a tournament four consecutive times, it’s obvious that his last defeat has to be long time ago. His case includes a year where Wimbledon wasn’t played due to the coronavirus pandemic, so that last loss dates even further back. But this is the name that most recently defeated him at the All England Club.

The last time Novak Djokovic lost at Wimbledon was against Tomas Berdych in 2017. Those quarterfinals were played on July 12th, which means is has been over 2100 days since that defeat. However, it’s worth pointing out that Djokovic had to retire with an injury. Berdych was winning 7-6; 2-0 when he quitted.

His previous loss in a completed match was the year prior in a shocking turn of events. The player who eliminated Djokovic from Wimbledon in 2016 was Sam Querrey, with the American taking down the N°1 seeded 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 in the third round. Despite Querrey was a menace in this surface, it was an unexpected result for Djokovic, particularly at this early stage of the tournament.