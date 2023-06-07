The semifinals of the 2023 French Open will have Karolina Muchova challenging Aryna Sabalenka. They are both going after their first Roland Garros final despite the big difference in their rankings. Learn about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

Muchova has been a big surprise in the women’s draw with great productions. The WTA World’s N°43 had a third round as her best participation in this tournament, so she succeeded expectations by a lot. Her level has been so good that she only lost one set.

Sabalenka is having the best year of her career. The winner of this year’s Australian Open is ranked N°2 thanks to her unbelievable consistency that included a title on clay in the Madrid Masters 1000. She hasn’t lost a single set in her five matchups.

When will Karolina Muchova vs Aryna Sabalenka be played?

Karolina Muchova will face Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals of the 2023 French Open this Thursday, June 8. The game will be played at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Karolina Muchova vs Aryna Sabalenka: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

How to watch Karolina Muchova vs Aryna Sabalenka in the US

The game between Karolina Muchova and Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals of the 2023 French Open will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Tennis Channel is the other option.