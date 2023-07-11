Madison Keys and Aryna Sabalenka will face each other for the 2023 Wimbledon Championship quarterfinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The world number two, Aryna Azarenka, is considered one of the top contenders for the Wimbledon 2023 title, and her performances thus far justify that belief. The Russian player has dominated her opponents, cruising through her matches. With the exception of a slightly more challenging second-round encounter against the French player Gracheva, Azarenka has won her matches in straight sets, dropping very few games.

However, shenow faces her most formidable challenge. American player Madison Keys has also displayed great strength, winning her first three matches in straight sets, although she faced a bit more resistance in the fourth round. Despite not being the favorite, Keys is determined to take her chances and secure a place in the top four.

When will Madison Keys vs Aryna Sabalenka be played?

The match for the 2023 Wimbledon quarterfinals between Madison Keys and Aryna Sabalenka will take place this Wednesday, July 12 at 8:00 AM.

Madison Keys vs Aryna Sabalenka: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 AM

CT: 7:00 AM

MT: 6:00 AM

PT: 5:00 AM

How to watch Madison Keys vs Aryna Sabalenka

This match for the 2023 Wimbledon quarterfinals between Madison Keys and Aryna Sabalenka can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel, ESPN.