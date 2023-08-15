Watch Madison Keys vs Elise Mertens for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2023 Cincinnati Masters

Madison Keys and Elise Mertens face each other in what will be the first round of the 2023 Cincinnati Masters. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Madison Keys vs Elise Mertens online FREE in the US on Fubo]

This marks the premiere for a hometown tennis player, Madison Keys, who is determined to make a deep run in the 2023 Cincinnati Masters 1000, leveraging the advantage of competing in her home country. Ranked 15th in the world, she faces a challenging match ahead.

Her opponent, Elise Mertens, is known for her tenacity, though her achievements in doubles outweigh her accomplishments in singles. The Belgian enters the match as the underdog, aiming to catch the local crowd off guard.

When will Madison Keys vs Elise Mertens be played?

The match for the first round of the 2023 Cincinnati Masters between Madison Keys and Elise Mertens will take place this Tuesday, August 15 at 8:30 PM.

Madison Keys vs Elise Mertens: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Madison Keys vs Elise Mertens

This match for the first round of the 2023 Cincinnati Masters between Madison Keys and Elise Mertens can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.