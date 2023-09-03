Watch Madison Keys vs Jessica Pegula for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2023 US Open

Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula will face off what will be the fourth round of the 2023 US Open. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

This is unquestionably one of the most captivating matches for the local audience, as two compatriots will compete for a spot in the quarterfinals. On one side, we have the strong favorite, Jessica Pegula, currently ranked number 3 in the world.

The first two rounds were relatively straightforward for the American player, although she encountered some difficulties in the third round against Svitolina. She now faces her compatriot, Madison Keys, who also had comfortable first two rounds but experienced a bit more challenge in the third round against Samsonova.

When will Madison Keys vs Jessica Pegula be played?

The match for the fourth round of the 2023 US Open between Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula will take place this Monday, September 4 at 12:00 PM.

Madison Keys vs Jessica Pegula: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Madison Keys vs Jessica Pegula

This match for the fourth round of the 2023 US Open between Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.