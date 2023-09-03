Watch Jack Draper vs Andrey Rublev for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2023 US Open

Jack Draper and Andrey Rublev face each other what will be the fourth round of the 2023 US Open. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Jack Draper vs Andrey Rublev for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Andrey Rublev, one of the favorites to secure a spot among the top 8 in the tournament, is just one step away from realizing his expectations. The player currently ranked 8th in the world didn’t have an easy journey to this stage, but he has displayed consistent performance.

The Russian player acknowledges that a tough match lies ahead, as he is set to face the British player Jack Draper, whose path has been relatively smoother. Draper has eliminated formidable opponents, including the world number 17, Hurkacz, and now aims to replicate his success against Rublev.

When will Jack Draper vs Andrey Rublev be played?

The match for the fourth round of the 2023 US Open between Jack Draper and Andrey Rublev will take place this Monday, September 4 at 12:15 PM.

Jack Draper vs Andrey Rublev: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:15 PM

CT: 11:15 AM

MT: 10:15 AM

PT: 9:15 AM

How to watch Jack Draper vs Andrey Rublev

This match for the fourth round of the 2023 US Open between Jack Draper and Andrey Rublev can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.