Watch Daniil Medvedev vs Alex de Minaur for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2023 US Open

Daniil Medvedev and Alex de Minaur will face off what will be the fourth round of the 2023 US Open. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Daniil Medvedev vs Alex de Minaur for FREE in the US on Fubo]

This is undeniably one of the most intriguing duels in the fourth round as it pits a top 10 player against a top 15 contender. On one side, we have Alex de Minaur, who encountered some difficulties in the first round but comfortably won his subsequent two matches, hardly dropping a game.

However, he now faces his most formidable challenge yet, as his opponent will be the Russian Daniil Medvedev, who has also had a relatively smooth path. The current number 3 in the rankings faced some complications in the second round, but he maintained control over his matches and now aims to secure a spot among the top 8.

When will Daniil Medvedev vs Alex de Minaur be played?

The match for the fourth round of the 2023 US Open between Daniil Medvedev and Alex de Minaur will take place this Monday, September 4 at 4:00 PM.

Daniil Medvedev vs Alex de Minaur: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Daniil Medvedev vs Alex de Minaur

This match for the fourth round of the 2023 US Open between Daniil Medvedev and Alex de Minaur can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.